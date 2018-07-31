52 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares climbed 35.8 percent to $5.6344 after the company reported an agreement with CVS Health and launched Heidi Klum Intimates Solutions line to over 4,000 CVS locations across the United States.
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) rose 43.4 percent to $2.73 following Q2 results. Atlanticus posted Q2 earnings of $0.41 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.63 per share.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) gained 32.9 percent to $62.540 after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABIO) gained 24.8 percent to $1.0199 after surging 40.86 percent on Monday.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD) rose 21.6 percent to $72.965 after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) shares gained 21.5 percent to $41.55 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) gained 17.6 percent to $8.35 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) shares gained 17.4 percent to $32.55 following strong Q2 results.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) shares climbed 16.3 percent to $51.440 after reporting Q2 results.
- Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) rose 15.8 percent to $74.21 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) gained 12.1 percent to $2.4214. Nemaura disclosed that it has initiated the US FDA studies and reported positive interim data from home-use portion of study.
- KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) rose 11.3 percent to $118.26 after the company posted upbeat Q4 earnings and issued a strong forecast.
- Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) shares jumped 10.9 percent to $37.15 after announcing upbeat Q4 results.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 10.5 percent to $3.67 after positive Q2 earnings statistics.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) rose 10.5 percent to $12.38 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) shares surged 10 percent to $68.05 following Q2 earnings.
- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR) shares gained 9.4 percent to $24.00 after reporting Q2 results.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares climbed 9.2 percent to $2.25.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) rose 7.9 percent to $4.855 after reporting Q2 results.
- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA) surged 7.8 percent to $15.99 following strong Q2 results.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) gained 7.6 percent to $6.50 following Q2 results.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) jumped 7.1 percent to $3.04.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) rose 7.1 percent to $309.73 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company issued strong FY18 adjusted earnings guidance and sees sales growth of 20 percent.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) rose 5.6 percent to $26.91 following an earnings beat.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) rose 5.1 percent to $25.47 after reporting Q2 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) shares tumbled 37.8 percent to $3.77 after dropping 40.88 percent on Monday.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) shares dipped 34.4 percent to $1.43 after the company reported appointment of new CEO and CFO.
- JMU Limited (NASDAQ: JMU) shares fell 31.5 percent to $2.00.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) dropped 26.3 percent to $165.285 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE: PES) slipped 23.7 percent to $3.775 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results.
- MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND) dropped 22.6 percent to $1.44.
- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) fell 22.2 percent to $55.925 after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) dropped 19 percent to $0.3135 after disclosing a mixed-shelf offering.
- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) shares fell 18.7 percent to $3.620 following Q2 results. Castlight Health posted a Q2 loss of $0.05 per share on sales of $37.784 million.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) dropped 16.9 percent to $30.48.
- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) fell 16.7 percent to $36.33 after reporting Q2 results.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 16 percent to $20.49 after the company posted a surprise loss for its second quarter.
- Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRI) fell 16 percent to $ 0.3101 after rising yesterday on news that the company will merge with Seelos Therapeutics.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares dipped 13.5 percent to $7.57.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) dropped 13.3 percent to $35.18 following Q2 results.
- P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE: GLT) shares declined 13.2 percent to $17.58 following downbeat Q2 results.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares fell 12.7 percent to $7.6402 after declining 7.21 percent on Monday.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) fell 12.3 percent to $10.71.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) shares fell 12.2 percent to $4.705 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) fell 11.2 percent to $5.82.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) dropped 11 percent to $38.385 following Q2 earnings.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) shares tumbled 10.7 percent to $13.13.
- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) fell 9 percent to $4.30 following Q2 results.
- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) fell 7.7 percent to $12.550 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFRG) fell 7.4 percent to $8.73 after reporting a $75 million common stock offering.
- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) fell 7.1 percent to $12.19. Rambus reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company sees third-quarter earnings of $(0.13)-$(0.06) and sales in the range of $45 million-$51 million.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) fell 6.1 percent to $62.06 after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.