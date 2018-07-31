Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is scheduled to release its fiscal third-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's market close. Street analysts are expecting the company to earn $2.18 per share on revenue of $52.34 billion.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) was trading lower by more than 2 percent after the casual fast-food chain closed a restaurant in Ohio. According to Reuters, Chipotle closed a store after at least two customers said in an online post they became ill after eating at the restaurants. The company said it closed the restaurant "out of an abundance of caution and we are working with the local health officials."

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) was trading higher by 0.3 percent after the global biopharmaceutical giant said the FDA granted a Breakthrough Therapy designation for its anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA in combination with Eisai's LENVIMA in carcinoma patients.

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ: IRMD) reported its second-quarter results, but the stock has not yet seen any reaction. The developer of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) medical devices said it earned 14 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $7.377 million versus expectations of ten cents per share and $7.23 million. The company also lifted its full year 2018 EPS guidance from a range of 40-43 cents to 45-47 cents.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) was trading lower by nearly 3 percent, but was previously seen up by more than 2 percent. The developer of medicines and technologies to target and treat cancer said the FDA approved its AZEDRA therapy for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older.

