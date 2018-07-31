30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares rose 11.1 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after declining 7.87 percent on Monday.
- Autolus Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares rose 9.8 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading after declining 2.19 percent on Monday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) rose 9.3 percent to $5.99 in pre-market trading after dropping 19.53 percent on Monday. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals disclosed that it has entered into a collaboration on larazotide's effect on improving microbiome of children with EED with the University of Virginia School of Medicine.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) rose 7.9 percent to $312.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company issued strong FY18 adjusted earnings guidance and sees sales growth of 20 percent.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) shares rose 7.4 percent to $47.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) rose 7.3 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 6.8 percent to $3.47 in pre-market trading.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) rose 6.7 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares rose 6.2 percent to $7.20 in pre-market trading after an adjusted second-quarter earnings loss of 1 cent per share beat estimates by 28 cents.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) rose 6.1 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading following an earnings beat.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) shares rose 6 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.29 percent on Monday.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) shares rose 4.7 percent to $15.25 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) rose 4.6 percent to $54.50 in pre-market trading. Lumentum is expected to release its fiscal fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) rose 3.7 percent to $49.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) shares rose 3.3 percent to $75.90 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) rose 3.2 percent to $42.09 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) rose 2.8 percent to $13.15 in pre-market trading. On Monday, Deutsche Bank filed for up to $15 billion mixed shelf offering.
- KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) rose 2.7 percent to $109.14 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q4 earnings and issued a strong forecast.
Losers
- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) fell 18 percent to $59.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss.
- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) shares fell 16.9 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading following Q2 results. Castlight Health posted a Q2 loss of $0.05 per share on sales of $37.784 million.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 9.8 percent to $21.99 in pre-market trading after the company posted a surprise loss for its second quarter.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares fell 9.4 percent to $7.93 in pre-market trading after declining 7.21 percent on Monday.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) fell 9.2 percent to $60.00 in the pre-market trading session after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) shares fell 8.8 percent to $4.89 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) fell 8.3 percent to $2.00 in pre-market trading after surging 61.48 percent on Monday.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFRG) fell 7.7 percent to $8.70 in pre-market trading after reporting a $75 million common stock offering.
- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) fell 7.2 percent to $40.45 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) fell 4.8 percent to $12.50 in pre-market trading. Rambus reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company sees third-quarter earnings of $(0.13)-$(0.06) and sales in the range of $45 million-$51 million.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) fell 3.4 percent to $24 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) fell 3 percent to $8.85 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.08 percent on Monday.
