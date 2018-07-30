8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) shares are up 6 percent following a second-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.43 per share, beating estimates by 32 cents. Sales came in at $830 million, beating estimates by $44 million. The company issued strong FY18 adjusted earnings guidance and sees sales growth of 20 percent.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) shares are up 6.7 percent following an earnings beat. Second-quarter adjusted EPS of 12 cents beats an 8 cents estimate. Sales of $74.22 million beat $70.28 million estimates.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are up 4.7 percent after an adjusted second-quarter earnings loss of 1 cent per share beat estimates by 28 cents. Sales of $44.72 million also came in well ahead of estimates.
Losers
- Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares are down 13 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.08), missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $62 million, beating estimates by just $20,000. The company sees third quarter sales of $64 million-$65 million.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares are down 11 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 62 cents per share, missing estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $629 million, missing estimates by $5 million. Comps in the first four weeks of the third quarter are up 4.7 percent year-over-year. Management says it sees positive comps growth for FY18.
- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 21 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $99 million, beating estimates by $2 million. The company sees third-quarter earnings of $(0.13)-$(0.06) and sales in the range of $45 million-$51 million.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) shares are down 8 percent after reporting a second quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 18 cents per share, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $1.747 billion, missing estimates by $3 million.
- NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) shares are down 2 percent despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 87 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $191 million, beating estimates by $2 million. The company raised FY18 guidance.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.