Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) stock was trading higher by more than 15 percent early Monday morning in reaction to an M&A deal. The digital marketing and consumer data management company said it reached an agreement to sell a controlling interest in its health care and pharmaceutical digital advertising product line for $52.5 million.

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSE: AWX) soared more than 150 percent on no notable news. The nano-cap U.S.-based waste management company has seen its stock soar nearly 375 percent last week. Volatility of this nature has been seen over the past few months as the company has a float of around 1.8 million shares.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) lost 20 percent after the clinical stage medical dermatology and aesthetics company announced disappointing updates to ongoing clinical trials. The company said two pivotal acne trials with its topical medical product called SNA-001 did not show any statistical significance on primary and second endpoints.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) gained more than 3 percent after the heavy machine maker reported its fiscal second-quarter results. The company said it earned $2.97 per share in the quarter on revenue of $14.011 billion versus expectations of $2.73 per share and $13.88 billion. Management also lifted its full year 2018 EPS from $10.25-$11.25 to a new range of $11.00-$12.00 versus the Street's estimate of $10.87 per share.

Biolinerx Ltd (NASDAQ: BLRX) was trading higher by nearly 7 percent after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and immunology said it reached an agreement to expand its collaboration agreement with industry giant Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).

