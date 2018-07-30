28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) rose 93.2 percent to $19.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 80.14 percent on Friday.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) rose 29.8 percent to $12.24 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase III study of RHB-104 in Crohn's disease met primary and 'key' secondary endpoints.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) rose 28.6 percent to $7.20 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its healthcare and pharmaceutical digital advertising product line, SRAXmd, for up to $52.5 million.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares rose 10.4 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after falling 54.58 percent on Friday.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) rose 8.3 percent to $12.48 in pre-market trading after declining 7.32 percent on Friday.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) rose 7.5 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading after declining 70.72 percent on Friday.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) rose 6.1 percent to $5.61 in pre-market trading after dropping 14.40 percent on Friday.
- Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) rose 6 percent to $2.69 in pre-market trading after receiving Fast Track designation from the FDA for DCCR for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.
- PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) rose 5.3 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) shares rose 5.2 percent to $6.66 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.09 percent on Friday.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares rose 4.6 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after declining 1.22 percent on Friday.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) rose 4.5 percent to $24.20 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 4.1 percent to $3.04 in pre-market trading after declining 13.35 percent on Friday.
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) shares rose 4.1 percent to $63.89 in pre-market trading after declining 1.32 percent on Friday.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) rose 3.5 percent to $8.98 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.30 percent on Friday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares rose 3.3 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading after declining 4.17 percent on Friday.
Losers
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares fell 20.4 percent to $12.50 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that its pivotal trials with SNA-001 in acne did not meet primary and secondary endpoints.
- Sigma Designs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGM) fell 14.7 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) fell 8.1 percent to $6.26 in the pre-market trading session after declining 5.42 percent on Friday.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares fell 8.8 percent to $27.84 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) fell 8.5 percent to $9.45 in pre-market trading after declining 4.09 percent on Friday.
- Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE: SDLP) fell 7.8 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading. Seadrill Partners reported a Q2 cash distribution of $0.10 per unit.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) fell 6.5 percent to $59.40 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY18 guidance.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell 5.2 percent to $5.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.55 percent on Friday.
- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) shares fell 4.6 percent to $36.01 in pre-market trading after declining 7.32 percent on Friday.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) fell 4.6 percent to $8.60 in pre-market trading after declining 3.33 percent on Friday.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) fell 4.2 percent to $93.96 in pre-market trading.
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) fell 4.1 percent to $38.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and announced plans to acquire SGA's Food Group of Companies for $1.8 billion in cash.
