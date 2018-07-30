A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Pending Home Sales Index

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. The pending home sales index for June is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET, while the Dallas Fed manufacturing index for July will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 11 points to 25,425.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 1.75 points to 2,815.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 7.25 points to 7,294.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.40 percent to trade at $74.59 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.31 percent to trade at $69.59 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.31 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.23 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.18 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.08 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.28 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.74 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.25 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.16 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.42 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Cooper Companies shares fell 0.60 percent to close at $253.99 on Friday.

Breaking News