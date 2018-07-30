62 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) shares climbed 125.79 percent to close at $1.35 on Friday.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) shares jumped 80.14 percent to close at $10.25.
- Endava Ltd (NYSE: DAVA) rose 26 percent to close at $25.20 after pricing its IPO at $20 per share.
- World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) shares gained 20.97 percent to close at $27.05 as the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) rose 18.24 percent to close at $15.69.
- Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) gained 17.92 percent to close at $15.53 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF) rose 12.99 percent to close at $44.00 as the company reported the sale of 3 buildings within Countryline Corporate Park in Miami.
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) climbed 12.95 percent to close at $14.57.
- Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ: CHKE) shares gained 11.68 percent to close at $0.44.
- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares rose 11.38 percent to close at $85.71 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) rose 10.88 percent to close at $10.70.
- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) gained 10.83 percent to close at $59.85 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) gained 10.69 percent to close at $54.35 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) climbed 10.57 percent to close at $7.95.
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) rose 10.49 percent to close at $73.84 following Q4 sales beat and announcement that the company has made an investment in Slack.
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) shares rose 10.32 percent to close at $46.91 following Q2 earnings.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) gained 10.14 percent to close at $3.04 following Q2 results.
- Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) rose 9.53 percent to close at $137.79 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday.
- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) gained 9.4 percent to close at $5.12 after reporting Q2 results.
- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) gained 8.35 percent to close at $29.85 following Q2 results.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) rose 7.76 percent to close at $126.20 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) climbed 7.33 percent to close at $24.76 following Q2 results.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) rose 7.2 percent to close at $190.02 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) gained 6.65 percent to close at $43.13 after reporting Q2 results.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares gained 5.72 percent to close at $472.30 after reporting a Q2 earnings and sales beat.
Losers
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares declined 70.72 percent to close at $2.00 on Friday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) dipped 65.82 percent to close at $1.35 on Friday in reaction to a disappointing update relating to a clinical trial. The company said it will stop a Phase 3 study of its Tonmya therapy in military-related posttraumatic stress disorder due to inadequate separation from placebo on the primary endpoint at week 12.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares fell 54.58 percent to close at $3.17.
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) fell 42.86 percent to close at $6.60 after the company reported a revised capital allocation strategy and Q2 common unit distribution.
- Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares dropped 38.31 percent to close at $3.35. Cellectar Biosciences priced its public offering for gross proceeds of $14.4 million.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OASM) dropped 35.17 percent to close at $1.53.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) fell 32.38 percent to close at $46.73 after reporting Q2 results.
- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares fell 25.47 percent to close at $77.85 as the company issued downbeat guidance for Q3 and FY18 periods.
- DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) fell 21.15 percent to close at $39.90 following Q2 results.
- Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) shares fell 20.88 percent to close at $72.00 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) fell 20.54 percent to close at $34.12. Twitter reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Twitter expects Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $215 million to $235 million. No. of monthly users declined 1 million to 335 million fer the quarter versus the prior three months.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares dropped 19.58 percent to close at $10.575 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) fell 19.1 percent to close at $96.00.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) dropped 18.84 percent to close at $4.05. Adial Pharmaceuticals priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) fell 18.51 percent to close at $2.51. Nabriva Therapeutics priced public offering of 18.18 million ordinary shares at $2.75 per share.
- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) declined 16.57 percent to close at $21.40 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) fell 15.98 percent to close at $8.15 after reporting Q3 results.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) dropped 15.84 percent to close at $15.51 after posting Q2 results on Thursday.
- Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPV) fell 15.61 percent to close at $47.85 after the company posted mixed Q2 results and announced plans to acquire Prevoty for $140 million in cash.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) fell 14.4 percent to close at $5.29 after reporting weak Q2 sales.
- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) fell 13.54 percent to close at $4.15 after reporting receipt of NASDAQ letter.
- Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) fell 13.46 percent to close at $31.50 following Q2 results.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares dropped 13.35 percent to close at $2.92.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares declined 13.1 percent to close at $9.42 on Friday.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares dipped 12.5 percent to close at $2.45.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) shares dipped 12.48 percent to close at $6.17.
- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) fell 11.88 percent to close at $4.97 after climbing 15.69 percent on Thursday.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) dropped 11.42 percent to close at $1.94 after pricing its $10 million public offering of common stock.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) fell 11.23 percent to close at $2.53 on Friday.
- Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) fell 10.96 percent to close at $277.55 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell 8.59 percent to close at $47.68. Intel reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) fell 8.57 percent to close at $141.87 following Q2 results.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) fell 8.02 percent to close at $28.21 after the company cut FY18 earnings guidance and reported mixed Q2 results.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 7.73 percent to close at $71.13. Western Digital posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares fell 7.33 percent to close at $26.18 after the company issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) fell 6.88 percent to close at $111.03 after reporting Q1 results.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) fell 5.7 percent to close at $133.81. Electronic Arts reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak Q2 earnings guidance.
