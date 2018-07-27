55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) shares jumped 120.8 percent to $1.32.
- Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ: CHKE) shares rose 29.5 percent to $0.5100.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) shares gained 26.4 percent to $7.19.
- Endava Ltd (NYSE: DAVA) gained 25.3 percent to $25.05 after pricing its IPO at $20 per share.
- World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) shares rose 15.7 percent to $25.86 as the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) climbed 15.6 percent to $15.22 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF) surged 14.4 percent to $44.53 as the company reported the sale of 3 buildings within Countryline Corporate Park in Miami.
- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) gained 14.4 percent to $61.75 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) rose 14.2 percent to $76.33 following Q4 sales beat and announcement that the company has made an investment in Slack.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) jumped 13.4 percent to $55.70 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares gained 12.7 percent to $86.66 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) rose 10.4 percent to $13.25 after pricing IPO at $12 per share.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) gained 9.6 percent to $3.03 following Q2 results.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) climbed 9.5 percent to $44.29 after reporting Q2 results.
- Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) rose 9.3 percent to $137.43 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) gained 9.1 percent to $30.05 following Q2 results.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) rose 8 percent to $126.48 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) climbed 7.9 percent to $24.89 following Q2 results.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares gained 7.8 percent to $481.9425 after reporting a Q2 earnings and sales beat.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) rose 7.6 percent to $190.8045 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) gained 7.6 percent to $10.48.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares rose 7.5 percent to $66.20 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) rose 6.5 percent to $44.91 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 6.5 percent to $4.684 after the petroleum and natural gas exploration and production company said it will sell its Utica shale position to Encino Acquisition Partners for around $2 billion.
Losers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) tumbled 64.3 percent to $1.41 in reaction to a disappointing update relating to a clinical trial. The company said it will stop a Phase 3 study of its Tonmya therapy in military-related posttraumatic stress disorder due to inadequate separation from placebo on the primary endpoint at week 12.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) dropped 59.9 percent to $2.80.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares fell 48.6 percent to $3.510.
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) declined 41.3 percent to $6.775 after the company reported a revised capital allocation strategy and Q2 common unit distribution.
- Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares fell 36.5 percent to $3.45. Cellectar Biosciences priced its public offering for gross proceeds of $14.4 million.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OASM) dropped 33 percent to $1.58.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) dropped 27.5 percent to $50.00a after reporting Q2 results.
- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares fell 24.1 percent to $79.35 as the company issued downbeat guidance for Q3 and FY18 periods.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares dropped 20.2 percent to $10.50 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) fell 18.9 percent to $34.82. Twitter reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Twitter expects Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $215 million to $235 million. No. of monthly users declined 1 million to 335 million fer the quarter versus the prior three months.
- Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) shares fell 17.8 percent to $74.80 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) fell 16.9 percent to $2.56. Nabriva Therapeutics priced public offering of 18.18 million ordinary shares at $2.75 per share.
- Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPV) fell 16.7 percent to $47.25 after the company posted mixed Q2 results and announced plans to acquire Prevoty for $140 million in cash.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) dropped 15.8 percent to $4.20. Adial Pharmaceuticals priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) fell 14.6 percent to $43.20 following Q2 results.
- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) declined 13.3 percent to $22.25 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) fell 12.1 percent to $5.43 after reporting weak Q2 sales.
- Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) fell 11.7 percent to $275.20 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) fell 11.3 percent to $4.2599 after reporting receipt of NASDAQ letter .
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) dropped 10.5 percent to $1.96 after pricing its $10 million public offering of common stock.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) fell 10.5 percent to $106.715 after reporting Q1 results.
- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) fell 10.3 percent to $5.059 after climbing 15.69 percent on Thursday.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares fell 10.1 percent to $25.40 after the company issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) fell 9.5 percent to $8.775 after reporting Q3 results.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares fell 9.4 percent to $48.64 after a big Q2 earnings miss.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) fell 9.4 percent to $140.55 following Q2 results.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell 8.7 percent to $47.625. Intel reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) dropped 8.3 percent to $3.805 following Q2 results.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) fell 7.1 percent to $28.500 after the company cut FY18 earnings guidance and reported mixed Q2 results.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) fell 6.5 percent to $132.70. Electronic Arts reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak Q2 earnings guidance.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 6.5 percent to $72.09. Western Digital posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
