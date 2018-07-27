36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) rose 15.3 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.69 percent on Thursday.
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) rose 13.2 percent to $75.60 in pre-market trading following Q4 sales beat and announcement that the company has made an investment in Slack.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares rose 13.1 percent to $1.73 in pre-market trading. IZEA reported closing of TapInfluence acquisition.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares rose 12.8 percent to $69.50 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 12.2 percent to $4.94 in pre-market trading following company’s announcement that it will sell Utica Shale position for $2 billion.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) shares rose 10.4 percent to $39.50 in pre-market trading after surging 10.80 percent on Thursday.
- Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) rose 8.6 percent to $136.65 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) shares rose 8 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading.
- National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) rose 6.8 percent to $45.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 5.4 percent to $48.41 in pre-market trading.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares rose 5.2 percent to $470.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a Q2 earnings and sales beat.
- Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE: TI) rose 5.1 percent to $7.58 in pre-market trading.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) rose 5 percent to $186.00 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) rose 4.8 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose 4.2 percent to $1,882.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 4 percent to $19.08 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.33 percent on Thursday.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) shares rose 3.7 percent to $120.20 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly earnings.
Losers
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) fell 38.5 percent to $7.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported a revised capital allocation strategy and Q2 common unit distribution.
- Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares fell 23.2 percent to $4.17 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.89 percent on Thursday.
- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares fell 18.1 percent to $85.60 in pre-market trading as the company issued downbeat guidance for Q3 and FY18 periods.
- Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) fell 16.5 percent to $260.01 in the pre-market trading session after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) fell 14.2 percent to $36.86 in pre-market trading. Twitter reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Twitter expects Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $215 million to $235 million. No. of monthly users declined 1 million to 335 million fer the quarter versus the prior three months.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) fell 13.6 percent to $2.66 in pre-market trading. Nabriva Therapeutics priced public offering of 18.18 million ordinary shares at $2.75 per share.
- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) fell 14.4 percent to $4.11 in pre-market trading after reporting receipt of NASDAQ letter .
- Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) shares fell 12.1 percent to $80 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) fell 11.8 percent to $5.45 in pre-market trading after reporting weak Q2 sales.
- SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SXCP) fell 9.1 percent to $15 in pre-market trading.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) fell 8.7 percent to $28.00 in pre-market trading after the company cut FY18 earnings guidance and reported mixed Q2 results.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) fell 7.7 percent to $8.95 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares fell 7.3 percent to $26.20 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell 6.7 percent to $48.65 in pre-market trading. Intel reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares fell 6.4 percent to $50.23 in pre-market trading after a big Q2 earnings miss.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) fell 5.8 percent to $146.00 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) shares fell 4.2 percent to $64.12 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q2 sales.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) fell 4 percent to $136.50 in pre-market trading. Electronic Arts reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak Q2 earnings guidance.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 3.4 percent to $74.50 in pre-market trading. Western Digital posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
