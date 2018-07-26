10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are up 15 percent. No news was immediately available.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares are up 15 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 79 cents per share, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $288 million, beating estimates by $5 million.

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a Q2 beat. Earnings came in at $1.38, beating estimates 49 cents. Sales fell in-line with estimates at $2.88 billion.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares are up 8 percent. No news was immediately available.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a Q2 earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at $2.87, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $1.267 billion, beating estimates by $1 million. Comps were up 3.3 percent in the quarter. The company also raised 2018 comp growth guidance.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares are up 6 percent following a Q2 earnings beat. Earnings came in at 10 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $103 million, beating estimates by $3 million.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are up 2 percent despite reporting a Q2 sales miss. GAAP earnings came in at $5.07, which does not compare to the $2.50 estimate. Sales came in at $52.886 billion, missing estimates by $384 million. The company sees third-quarter sales of $54 billion-$57.5 billion and operating income of $1.4 billion to $2.4 billion.

Losers:

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares are down 7 percent after a big Q2 earnings miss. Earnings came in at negative 46 cents, missing estimates by 48 cents. Sales came in at $309 million, missing estimates by $194 million. The company narrowed its 2018 sales guidance.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares are down 6 percent despite reporting a big first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 95 cents per share, beating estimates by 89 cents. Sales came in at $1.137 billion, beating estimates by $395 million. The company issued weak Q2 earnings guidance.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are down 3 percent despite reporting a Q2 earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.05 billion, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $17 billion, beating estimates by $240 million.