Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 26, 2018 4:58pm   Comments
Share:
Related
BofA: Atlassian's 'Best-Of-Breed Business Model' Overshadowed By Fair Valuation
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 30, 2018
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)
Related BJRI
BJ's Restaurants' Q2 Earnings Preview
46 Biggest Movers From Friday
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers:

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are up 15 percent. No news was immediately available.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares are up 15 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 79 cents per share, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $288 million, beating estimates by $5 million.

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a Q2 beat. Earnings came in at $1.38, beating estimates 49 cents. Sales fell in-line with estimates at $2.88 billion.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares are up 8 percent. No news was immediately available.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a Q2 earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at $2.87, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $1.267 billion, beating estimates by $1 million. Comps were up 3.3 percent in the quarter. The company also raised 2018 comp growth guidance.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares are up 6 percent following a Q2 earnings beat. Earnings came in at 10 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $103 million, beating estimates by $3 million.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are up 2 percent despite reporting a Q2 sales miss. GAAP earnings came in at $5.07, which does not compare to the $2.50 estimate. Sales came in at $52.886 billion, missing estimates by $384 million. The company sees third-quarter sales of $54 billion-$57.5 billion and operating income of $1.4 billion to $2.4 billion.

Losers:

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares are down 7 percent after a big Q2 earnings miss. Earnings came in at negative 46 cents, missing estimates by 48 cents. Sales came in at $309 million, missing estimates by $194 million. The company narrowed its 2018 sales guidance.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares are down 6 percent despite reporting a big first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 95 cents per share, beating estimates by 89 cents. Sales came in at $1.137 billion, beating estimates by $395 million. The company issued weak Q2 earnings guidance.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are down 3 percent despite reporting a Q2 earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.05 billion, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $17 billion, beating estimates by $240 million.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + BJRI)

Breaking Down Under Armour's Q2 Earnings
Amazon Trades Up After Q2 Earnings Beat, Bezos Highlights Alexa Growth
What It Takes To Be A Dividend King
Gartner Names Sephora As Top Specialty Retail Brand In Digital; Fossil's Comeback Continues
The Sell-Side Previews Twitter's Q2: Will The Stock's 2018 Rally Continue?
Nasdaq, Tech Names Might Come Under Pressure Following Facebook's Weak Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TEAM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.