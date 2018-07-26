40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) jumped 121.5 percent to $2.95. Biostar Pharmaceuticals received NASADQ delisting notification on Wednesday.
- Supervalu Inc. (NYSE: SVU) shares climbed 64.6 percent to $32.01 after the company agreed to be acquired by United Natural Foods (NASDAQ: UNFI) for $32.50 per share in cash.
- Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) climbed 36.8 percent to $11.0628 following quarterly financial results. EPS climbed 152 percent year-over-year, while operating income rose 132 percent year-over-year.
- PCM Inc (NASDAQ: PCMI) shares rose 25.4 percent to $19.75 following a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) gained 24 percent to $42.10 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) climbed 22 percent to $112.60 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) gained 17.6 percent to $5.810 after receiving October 25 PDUFA date for BIVIGAM regulatory submission.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) surged 17.2 percent to $12.8875 after pricing IPO at $11 per ADS.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) jumped 16.1 percent to $56.65 on upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) rose 14.6 percent to $37.00.
- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) gained 13 percent to $76.80 after reporting Q2 results.
- Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) surged 11.4 percent to $6.125 following Q2 results.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares rose 11 percent to $75.40 after the company posted upbeat Q1 earnings and issued strong outlook for the current quarter.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) rose 11 percent to $48.30 following better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) climbed 10.8 percent to $1.44 on announcement that the company’s partner network Taoping Alliance received $17.6 million ad distribution order from Ju'an Home.
- Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) rose 9.1 percent to $21.01 in reaction to a report suggesting the company is evaluating buyout offers it received from multiple private equity firms.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 8.3 percent to $17.37 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) rose 8 percent to $42.69 after reporting better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) gained 7.7 percent to $11.42 after dropping 50.12 percent on Wednesday.
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) shares rose 5.8 percent to $54.83 following results for the six months to June.
Losers
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares fell 41.5 percent to $2.97. Superconductor Technologies priced its 2.57 million share common stock offering for $9 million in gross proceeds.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) fell 43.4 percent to $1.21. MoSys posted Q2 earnings of $0.06 per share on sales of $4.6 million. The company also issued weak Q3 sales forecast.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) dropped 23.5 percent to $22.615 after the company disclosed quarterly financial results. The company also revealed that its CEO Mitch Barns will retire at the end of year.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) dropped 20 percent to $13.15. AC Immune presented new exploratory Phase 2 data for the candidate at the AAIC.
- Facebook, Inc.. (NASDAQ: FB) fell 19.2 percent to $175.65. Facebook reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Daily active users were up 11 percent year-over-year in the quarter.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) dropped 17.8 percent to $6.325 following Q2 results.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) fell 17 percent to $29.72 following Q2 earnings.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) shares fell 17 percent to $180.375 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued a weak forecast.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) fell 14.1 percent to $3.73 after reporting Q2 results.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) dropped 14 percent to $35.46. Supervalu Inc. (NYSE: SVU) agreed to be acquired by United Natural Foodsfor $32.50 per share in cash.
- ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) declined 12.3 percent to $377.80 following weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares fell 11.9 percent to $3.11 after reporting a proposed public offering of $50 million in ordinary shares.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) fell 11.6 percent to $20.50 after reporting Q2 results.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 11.5 percent to $36.13 following Q1 results.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) fell 11 percent to $18.10 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 9 percent to $349.50. Biogen and Eisai reported detailed results of Phase II clinical study of BAN2401 in early Alzheimer's disease at the AAIC 2018.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares fell 7.2 percent to $91.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated announced it has terminated its proposed NXP Semiconductors deal and it will now buyback $30 billion shares of stock. NXP also reported downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) fell 7 percent to $15.175 after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter. The company also announced plans to cut 2,200 employees.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) fell 6.2 percent to $5.61 following Q2 earnings.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell 4.1 percent to $10.09 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
