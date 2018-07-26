Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2018 12:02pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) jumped 121.5 percent to $2.95. Biostar Pharmaceuticals received NASADQ delisting notification on Wednesday.
  • Supervalu Inc. (NYSE: SVU) shares climbed 64.6 percent to $32.01 after the company agreed to be acquired by United Natural Foods (NASDAQ: UNFI) for $32.50 per share in cash.
  • Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) climbed 36.8 percent to $11.0628 following quarterly financial results. EPS climbed 152 percent year-over-year, while operating income rose 132 percent year-over-year.
  • PCM Inc (NASDAQ: PCMI) shares rose 25.4 percent to $19.75 following a second-quarter earnings beat.
  • Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) gained 24 percent to $42.10 after reporting Q2 earnings.
  • John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) climbed 22 percent to $112.60 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) gained 17.6 percent to $5.810 after receiving October 25 PDUFA date for BIVIGAM regulatory submission.
  • Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) surged 17.2 percent to $12.8875 after pricing IPO at $11 per ADS.
  • BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) jumped 16.1 percent to $56.65 on upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) rose 14.6 percent to $37.00.
  • FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) gained 13 percent to $76.80 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) surged 11.4 percent to $6.125 following Q2 results.
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares rose 11 percent to $75.40 after the company posted upbeat Q1 earnings and issued strong outlook for the current quarter.
  • Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) rose 11 percent to $48.30 following better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
  • Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) climbed 10.8 percent to $1.44 on announcement that the company’s partner network Taoping Alliance received $17.6 million ad distribution order from Ju'an Home.
  • Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) rose 9.1 percent to $21.01 in reaction to a report suggesting the company is evaluating buyout offers it received from multiple private equity firms.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 8.3 percent to $17.37 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) rose 8 percent to $42.69 after reporting better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) gained 7.7 percent to $11.42 after dropping 50.12 percent on Wednesday.
  • British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) shares rose 5.8 percent to $54.83 following results for the six months to June.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares fell 41.5 percent to $2.97. Superconductor Technologies priced its 2.57 million share common stock offering for $9 million in gross proceeds.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) fell 43.4 percent to $1.21. MoSys posted Q2 earnings of $0.06 per share on sales of $4.6 million. The company also issued weak Q3 sales forecast.
  • Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) dropped 23.5 percent to $22.615 after the company disclosed quarterly financial results. The company also revealed that its CEO Mitch Barns will retire at the end of year.
  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) dropped 20 percent to $13.15. AC Immune presented new exploratory Phase 2 data for the candidate at the AAIC.
  • Facebook, Inc.. (NASDAQ: FB) fell 19.2 percent to $175.65. Facebook reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Daily active users were up 11 percent year-over-year in the quarter.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) dropped 17.8 percent to $6.325 following Q2 results.
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) fell 17 percent to $29.72 following Q2 earnings.
  • Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) shares fell 17 percent to $180.375 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued a weak forecast.
  • Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) fell 14.1 percent to $3.73 after reporting Q2 results.
  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) dropped 14 percent to $35.46. Supervalu Inc. (NYSE: SVU) agreed to be acquired by United Natural Foodsfor $32.50 per share in cash.
  • ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) declined 12.3 percent to $377.80 following weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares fell 11.9 percent to $3.11 after reporting a proposed public offering of $50 million in ordinary shares.
  • Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) fell 11.6 percent to $20.50 after reporting Q2 results.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 11.5 percent to $36.13 following Q1 results.
  • MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) fell 11 percent to $18.10 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 9 percent to $349.50. Biogen and Eisai reported detailed results of Phase II clinical study of BAN2401 in early Alzheimer's disease at the AAIC 2018.
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares fell 7.2 percent to $91.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated announced it has terminated its proposed NXP Semiconductors deal and it will now buyback $30 billion shares of stock. NXP also reported downbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) fell 7 percent to $15.175 after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter. The company also announced plans to cut 2,200 employees.
  • Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) fell 6.2 percent to $5.61 following Q2 earnings.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell 4.1 percent to $10.09 after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABMD + AAN)

Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen, AC Immune Slip Despite Positive Trials, Sarepta Slapped With Clinical Hold
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results, Earnings And IPOs
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Barrick Gold, Childrens Place And More
The Best Performing Sectors, Assets In The First Half Of 2018
A 2018 Midyear Update: The 10 Best-Performing S&P 500 Stocks
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Hematology Conference In The Spotlight, Dr. Reddy To Launch Generic Opioid Addiction Drug
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BSPM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.