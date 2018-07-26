50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares jumped 66.67 percent to close at $25.00. Bloom Energy priced its 18 million share IPO at $15 per share.
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) surged 49.5 percent to close at $13.47 on Wednesday after the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company reported positive topline results from a clinical trial. The company said clinical data from a phase 2b trial of its RTB101 therapy showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the percentage of patients with one or more laboratory-confirmed RTIs.
- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) gained 35.71 percent to close at $60.01 after the medical technology company announced a patent litigation update. The company said a court ruled in its favor with regard to six method claims in three patents.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) gained 28.96 percent to close at $4.32.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) rose 25.65 percent to close at $12.00 following leadership changes. ViewRay named Scott Drake as President and CEO and Share Martin as COO.
- Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ: ATTU) rose 25 percent to close at $15.90 after the company reported Q2 earnings beat and raised FY18 sales outlook.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) shares climbed 24.83 percent to close at $136.25 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY18 guidance.
- GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) rose 23.54 percent to close at $134.73 as the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised FY18 outlook. The company also announced the acquisition of LevelUp.
- P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTSI) surged 20.04 percent to close at $52.95 following Q2 earnings.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) rose 19.64 percent to close at $22.66 after announcing global integration with Amazon Alexa.
- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE: MHH) gained 18.64 percent to close at $20.27 following Q2 results.
- Vicor Corp (NASDAQ: VICR) gained 18.02 percent to close at $58.95 after the company announced 2Q18 financial results.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares jumped 17 percent to close at $83.29 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also raised its FY18 guidance.
- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) shares rose 16.43 percent to close at $0.326 after disclosing positive results of its Neutrolin(R) Phase 3 LOCK-IT-100 study based on recommendation by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) jumped 16.3 percent to close at $2.64 following Q2 results.
- Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) shares climbed 13.4 percent to close at $17.77 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) gained 12.65 percent to close at $7.48 on Wednesday.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) rose 12.44 percent to close at $20.97 after the company issued commercial update contesting claims from "known short sellers" and reported positive progress in commercialization of SkinTE.
- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) climbed 12.35 percent to close at $94.40 following Q2 earnings.
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) jumped 11.79 percent to close at $58.59 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) rose 9.63 percent to close at $39.85 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: BABY) climbed 6.45 percent to close at $33.85 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) climbed 6.39 percent to close at $42.96 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
Losers
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares tumbled 50.12 percent to close at $10.60 on Wednesday after declaring a 1-for-250 reverse stock split. Some traders and investors may erroneously see the stock up nearly 20,000 percent on some platforms. On a split adjusted basis, shares closed at $22.50.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) dropped 36.97 percent to close at $0.29. Agile Therapeutics announced that FDA's Office of Drug Evaluation III affirmed the stance of the Division of Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Products, or DBRUP, by denying the company's appeal to the complete response letter for Twirla, an investigational low-dose, once-weekly contraceptive patch.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) declined 36.36 percent to close at $1.3300 after receiving NASDAQ delisting notification.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) fell 31.9 percent to close at $12.70 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) dropped 28.95 percent to close at $5.08.
- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) fell 17.52 percent to close at $24.25 following Q2 results.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares dropped 16.38 percent to close at $34.09 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak earnings forecast.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares dropped 14.63 percent to close at $2.51 after reporting Q2 results.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 14.46 percent to close at $24.55.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) dipped 14.11 percent to close at $1.82.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) fell 13.87 percent to close at $3.23.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) fell 11.83 percent to close at $17.00 after the company disclosed that former Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne has died.
- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) declined 11.7 percent to close at $8.30.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) dropped 11.59 percent to close at $34.525.
- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) slipped 11.57 percent to close at $17.73 following Q2 results.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) fell 10.38 percent to close at $2.33.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) dropped 10.07 percent to close at $15.01.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) declined 10.03 percent to close at $84.64 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) dropped 9.65 percent to close at $16.11.
- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) shares fell 9.36 percent to close at $24.70 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) fell 8.66 percent to close at $59.72 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) dropped 8.23 percent to close at $110.12 following Q2 results.
- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) fell 8.07 percent to close at $90.05 following Q2 earnings.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 7.43 percent to close at $6.85.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) shares fell 5.76 percent to close at $9.17. LG Display reported an operating loss of 228 billion won ($202.1 million) for the April-June quarter and cut its investment plans by $2.7 billion.
- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) fell 5.24 percent to close at $19.55 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) fell 4.64 percent to close at $37.65 after the company posted quarterly results and lowered its 2018 earnings outlook.
