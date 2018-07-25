11 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- PCM Inc (NASDAQ: PCMI) shares are up 14 percent following a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted EPS came in at 82 cents, beating estimates by 27 cents per share. The company raised FY18 adjusted earnings from $2-$2.10 to $2.20-$2.30.
- AXT Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at 10 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $27.12 million, beating estimates by $1 million.
- CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at 10 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $15.9 million, beating estimates by nearly $1.5 million.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a big third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.01 per share, beating estimates by 30 cents. Sales came in at $5.6 billion, beating estimates by $410 million. The company also announced it was terminated its proposed NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) deal and it will now buyback $30 billion shares of stock.
- Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 56 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $6.11 billion, missing estimates by $8 million. The company raised its FY18 outlook for organic net revenue growth to the high end of its previous range of 1-2 percent.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are up 7.8 percent following a second-quarters earnings beat. Earnings of 14 cents per share beat estimates by a penny, while sales of $1.76 billion also came in ahead of estimates.
Losers
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) shares are down 14 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $3.51, missing estimates by 40 cents. Sales came in at $2.577 billion, missing estimates by $33 million.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) shares are down 13 percent following a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 56 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in-line at $1.33 billion.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares are down 9 percent following a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.56), missing estimates by 27 cents. Sales came in at $841 million, missing estimates by $14 million. The company will cut 2,200 employees.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are down 8 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $1.74, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $13.03 billion, missing estimates by $322 million. Daily active users were up 11 percent year-over-year in the quarter.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 27 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $39 billion, beating estimates by $3 billion.
