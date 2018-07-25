46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) shares surged 52 percent to close at $3.35.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) jumped 27.47 percent to close at $8.40 after climbing 11.69 percent on Monday.
- Liberty Tax, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAX) shares rose 25.82 percent to close at $10.60 on Tuesday after the company reported John Hewitt's sale of stake in Liberty Tax.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) jumped 24.82 percent to close at $5.23.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) gained 24.58 percent to close at $6.64.
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) gained 20.25 percent to close at $4.81.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) jumped 15.6 percent to close at $1.01 after the company reported termination of ATM offering program. The company also announced progress on new financing measures for three ships to be received in early 2019.
- HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) rose 11.76 percent to close at $43.90 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) surged 11.61 percent to close at $4.71.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) gained 11.62 percent to close at $0.49 after the company announced the expansion of its partnership with Chiesi Farmaceuti. As part of the agreement, Chiesi was granted U.S. rights for the development and commercialization of Protalix's PRX-102 for the treatment of Fabry disease.
- Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) surged 11.08 percent to close at $114.37 following strong Q2 results.
- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) shares climbed 10.81 percent to close at $12.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE: ACH) rose 10.17 percent to close at $11.48.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) gained 10.16 percent to close at $9.00 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) jumped 9.85 percent to close at $32.12 on Tuesday after reporting Q2 results.
- Green Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNBC) gained 9.56 percent to close at $24.65 following Q2 earnings. Veritex Holdings also reported merger with Green Bancorp.
- PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) rose 8.92 percent to close at $23.20 after the company announced plans to acquire Western Window Systems for $360 million in cash.
- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) shares rose 7.48 percent to close at $33.05 after the company announced plans to acquire Road Track Holding S.L for $91.7 million.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares gained 7.33 percent to close at $1.61 as the company disclosed that a global engine manufacturer launched a UK B2C eCommerce website on Bridgeline's Unbound Platform.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) rose 7.14 percent to close at $11.10 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) shares gained 6.98 percent to close at $28.67 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) gained 5 percent to close at $0.63 after the company reported the FDA approval of two Investigational Device Exemption applications for the company’s Ocular Bandage Gel.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) rose 4.11 percent to close at $372.84 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and acquired muscle enhancement program from Alivegen for $27.5 million.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares rose 3.89 percent to close at $1,258.15 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
Losers
- Gastar Exploration Inc. (NYSE: GST) shares tumbled 47.87 percent to close at $0.11 on Tuesday after the company filed an update to March 23rd prospectus, detailing 170 million share common stock offering. Gastar also reported resignation of 2 board members and retention of advisors for review of strategic alternatives including 'potential restructuring of its balance sheet.’ Imperial Capital downgraded Gastar Exploration from In-Line to Underperform and lowered the price target from $1 to $0.14.
- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) dropped 26.3 percent to close at $44.22. A U.S. District Court Doc related to Boston Scientific and Nevro showed "Motions To Strike Filed By Both Parties Are Denied As Moot."
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) fell 23.94 percent to close at $7.15.
- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) dipped 20.71 percent to close at $48.21. Astec Industries posted upbeat quarterly earnings. The company disclosed that it has commenced strategic sourcing review to reduce costs.
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) shares fell 17.42 percent to close at $7.35. Beasley Broadcast Group priced its 3.13 million share offering at $7.50 per share.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) fell 16.86 percent to close at $7.84.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) shares fell 14.52 percent to close at $128.82 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and lowered its FY18 guidance.
- Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDSO) dropped 14.4 percent to close at $75.57 following Q2 results.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 13.89 percent to close at $25.36.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) fell 12.75 percent to close at $4.38.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) fell 12.55 percent to close at $2.23 on Tuesday.
- FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FCB) fell 11.74 percent to close at $52.25. Synovus announced plans to acquire FCB Financial for $2.9 billion. FCB Financial posted Q2 earnings of $0.94 per share.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares dipped 11.64 percent to close at $2.43.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 11.59 percent to close at $2.67.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares dipped 11.26 percent to close at $13.71.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares dropped 11.18 percent to close at $10.17 on Tuesday.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) fell 10.85 percent to close at $2.63.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares dropped 9.39 percent to close at $5.55.
- Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) shares fell 8.69 percent to close at $50.33. Synovus posted upbeat Q2 earnings and announced plans to acquire FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. for $2.9 billion.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) shares fell 8.24 percent to close at $105.42 after reporting Q2 results.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 5.48 percent to close at $5.87 on Tuesday after rising 2.31 percent on Monday.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) fell 5.36 percent to close at $2.65.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.