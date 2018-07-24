Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 24, 2018 4:54pm   Comments
Gainers

  • iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares are up 18 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at 37 cents per share, beating estimates by 19 cents. Sales came in at $226 million, beating estimates by $6 million. The company also raised its FY18 guidance from $2.15-$2.40 to $2.30-$2.50.
  • Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN) shares are up 5 percent following a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 18 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $188 million, beating estimates by $8 million.
  • Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) shares are up 4 percent after seeing a 26-percent drop in the regular trading session. A U.S. District Court Doc related to Boston Scientific and Nevro shows "Motions To Strike Filed By Both Parties Are Denied As Moot."
  • Canadian National Railway (USA) (NYSE: CNI) shares are up 2 percent after reporting second-quarter adjusted earnings of C$1.51. Sales came in at C$3.631 billion. Earlier in the day, the company named Jean-Jacques Ruest as President and CEO.

Losers

  • Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) shares are down 2 percent after offering an update on the appeal of CHMP opinion for Abaloparatide-SC. The company said CHMP communicated negative trend vote for the company’s marketing authorization application for Abaloparatide-SC for Osteoporosis.
  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Revenues came in at $39 billion, missing estimates by $340 million. Earnings came in at 91 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. The company reported a net gain of 3.8 million North American Wireless subscribers in the quarter. The company issued strong FY18 earnings guidance.
  • Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $1.76 per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $3.3 billion, missing estimates by $20 million. The company sees FY18 organic sales growth of 7 percent-7.5 percent.

