Sephora is the top specialty retail brand in digital, according to a new study from Gartner L2.

Sephora reigns victorious with strong earned media, best-in-class mobile product pages and a top-scoring mobile app, Gartner L2 said. Its platform-specific content strategy extends video shelf life via Instagram Stories, Instagram Highlights and YouTube tutorials on social media, the report said.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTC: LVMHF)-owned Sephora’s vast integrated and user-generated content help make it the top specialty retail loyalty program that Gartner L2 tracked.

The rise of direct-to-consumer digital native brands and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s never-ending competitive onslaught means specialty retail is under assault, the business intelligence firm said.

Several fast fashion brands and teen retailers topped this year's list. Gartner said traffic to mobile and desktop websites was down 21 percent in 2017, but the following brands fared the best despite the headwinds.

10 Specialty Retail Brands In Digital

Sephora American Eagle Forever 21 Victoria’s Secret Michael Kors Hollister H&M Fossil Urban Outfitters Abercrombie & Fitch

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL), one of the worst-performing in the market in 2017, is a notable mention at No. 8 and has emerged as one of the most compelling comeback stories in 2018, with shares up over 242 percent year-to-date.

The brand experienced a significant increase in unbranded search visibility across watch and jewelry terms, and its Q Smartwatch contributed to the company's success in this year's rankings, according to Gartner.

Related Links:

4 Reasons Why Sally Beauty Was Hit With A BofA Downgrade

Gen Z's Appetite For Luxury Drives LVMH, Kering To All-Time Highs