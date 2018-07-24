34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Liberty Tax, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAX) shares rose 23.5 percent to $10.40 after the company reported John Hewitt's sale of stake in Liberty Tax.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares climbed 20.9 percent to $1.8135 as the company disclosed that a global engine manufacturer launched a UK B2C eCommerce website on Bridgeline's Unbound Platform.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) rose 20.7 percent to $1.05 after the company reported termination of ATM offering program. The company also announced progress on new financing measures for three ships to be received in early 2019.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) jumped 17.1 percent to $0.514 after the company announced the expansion of its partnership with Chiesi Farmaceuti. As part of the agreement, Chiesi was granted U.S. rights for the development and commercialization of Protalix's PRX-102 for the treatment of Fabry disease.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) surged 16.3 percent to $4.87.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) gained 14.5 percent to $0.687 after the company reported the FDA approval of two Investigational Device Exemption applications for the company’s Ocular Bandage Gel.
- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) shares gained 13.3 percent to $12.575 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) climbed 12.4 percent to $23.94 after the company announced plans to acquire Western Window Systems for $360 million in cash.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 10.5 percent to $7.28 after climbing 11.69 percent on Monday.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) gained 9.2 percent to $11.57 after the microbiome company said it received a European Patent Grant from European authorities related to its composition for the treatment of NASH.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) shares climbed 8.8 percent to $29.15 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) rose 7.7 percent to $8.80 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) shares gained 7.6 percent to $ 33.10 after the company announced plans to acquire Road Track Holding S.L for $91.7 million.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) rose 7.5 percent to $11.14 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) gained 7.1 percent to $6.09.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) rose 5.2 percent to $9.30 after the company issued Q2 guidance and announced plans to acquire Coriant.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares rose 4.8 percent to $1,269.005 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) rose 4.6 percent to $374.57 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and acquired muscle enhancement program from Alivegen for $27.5 million.
- Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) rose 4.3 percent to $86.00 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 outlook.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) climbed 4.1 percent to $0.5724 after the biopharmaceutical said it received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office related to a patent application for "Concentrated Therapeutic Phospholipid Compositions."
Losers
- Gastar Exploration Inc. (NYSE: GST) shares dipped 33.7 percent to $0.14 after the company filed an update to March 23rd prospectus, detailing 170 million share common stock offering. Gastar also reported resignation of 2 board members and retention of advisors for review of strategic alternatives including 'potential restructuring of its balance sheet.’ Imperial Capital downgraded Gastar Exploration from In-Line to Underperform and lowered the price target from $1 to $0.14.
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) shares tumbled 16.3 percent to $7.45. Beasley Broadcast Group priced its 3.13 million share offering at $7.50 per share.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) shares dipped 14.2 percent to $129.30 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and lowered its FY18 guidance.
- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) fell 12.8 percent to $53.03. Astec Industries posted upbeat quarterly earnings. The company disclosed that it has commenced strategic sourcing review to reduce costs.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) dropped 11.2 percent to $3.05.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) declined 10 percent to $2.60. SMTC reported a $13 million rights offering and issued 2018 guidance.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares dropped 9.7 percent to $5.5329.
- FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FCB) fell 9.4 percent to $53.65. Synovus announced plans to acquire FCB Financial for $2.9 billion. FCB Financial posted Q2 earnings of $0.94 per share.
- Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDSO) dropped 8.8 percent to $80.5295 following Q2 results.
- Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) shares fell 8.6 percent to $50.40. Synovus posted upbeat Q2 earnings and announced plans to acquire FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. for $2.9 billion.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) dropped 8.2 percent to $2.57.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) shares fell 7.5 percent to $106.24 after reporting Q2 results.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 7.5 percent to $27.23.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 5.3 percent to $5.88 after rising 2.31 percent on Monday.
