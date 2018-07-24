Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) stock gained more than 25 percent early Tuesday morning after the company announced the expansion of its partnership with Chiesi Farmaceuti. As part of the agreement, Chiesi was granted U.S. rights for the development and commercialization of Protalix's PRX-102 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) gained more than 2 percent after reporting its second-quarter results. The wireless network provider said it earned $1.20 per share in the quarter on revenue of $32.2 billion versus expectations of $1.14 per share and $31.74 billion.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) gained more than 3 percent after the pharmaceutical giant reported its earnings and lifted its full-year guidance. The company said it earned $1.50 per share in the quarter on revenue of $6.36 billion versus expectations of $1.30 per share and $6.05 billion. The company also lifted its full-year EPS outlook from a range of $5.10-$5.20 to $5.40-$5.50 and revenue was also lifted from $23.7-$24.2 billion to $24-$24.5 billion.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) was trading higher by 14 percent after the biopharmaceutical said it received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office related to a patent application for "Concentrated Therapeutic Phospholipid Compositions."

Ummuron Ltd (NASDAQ: IMRN) gained more than 5 percent after the microbiome company said it received a European Patent Grant from European authorities related to its composition for the treatment of NASH.

