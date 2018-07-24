Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2018 4:32am   Comments
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The FHFA house price index for May will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for July is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

