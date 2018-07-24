38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) shares rose 64.98 percent to close at $76.55 on Monday after reporting positive Phase 2 data for bardoxolone.
- Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: DDE) jumped 53.47 percent to close at $3.10 on Monday after the company and Twin River Worldwide Holdings disclosed a merger agreement.
- LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ: LPNT) rose 35.49 percent to close at $64.90 after the company agreed to be acquired by Apollo’s RCCH HealthCare Partners for $65 per share in cash.
- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) rose 27.65 percent to close at $13.85 after the provider of proppant and logistics solutions said it reached an agreement to acquire FB Industries, a marketer of silo-based frac sand management systems for an initial cost of $60 million. The company also signed an amendment to an existing sand supply agreement with a supermajor E&P customer.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) surged 14.42 percent to close at $4.92.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) jumped 14.07 percent to close at $3.00.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares gained 14.02 percent to close at $3.09 on Monday after dropping 2.17 percent on Friday.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) shares jumped 12.89 percent to close at $106.04 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) shares gained 12.77 percent to close at $2.65.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) rose 12.63 percent to close at $4.19.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 11.69 percent to close at $6.59 on Monday after declining 2.80 percent on Friday.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) surged 11.68 percent to close at $2.39.
- BioTime, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) rose 11.39 percent to close at $2.64. BioTime will announce Q2 results on August 2.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) surged 11.17 percent to close at $11.45.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) rose 10.12 percent to close at $6.42 on Monday.
- Interlink Electronics Inc (NASDAQ: LINK) gained 9.52 percent to close at $4.60 after reporting a $880,000 order for sensor products.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) rose 9.32 percent to close at $3.40.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) shares jumped 9.26 percent to close at $25.13 on Monday.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) gained 9.24 percent to close at $10.88. JP Morgan upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from Neutral to Overweight.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) climbed 7.78 percent to close at $37.84.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) rose 7.41 percent to close at $4.35.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) rose 6.35 percent to close at $0.9518 after the company disclosed that preliminary data from first cohort dosing in CRV431 Phase1/2a trial suggested drug is safe and well tolerated.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) rose 5.06 percent to close at $1.87 after announcement that the company's wholly-owned subsidiary entered into an agreement to purchase oil and natural gas properties in Alberta, Canada.
- Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) rose 4.17 percent to close at $40.76 after the company agreed to be acquired by Atos S.E. for $41 per share in cash.
Losers
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) dropped 16.04 percent to close at $8.90 on Monday after the company filed for a 1.3 million share offering.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares fell 13.75 percent to close at $5.33 on Monday.
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares fell 13.56 percent to close at $65.525. NETGEAR posted upbeat quarterly results and announced the launch of an IPO roadshow for its Arlo division.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) shares declined 11.89 percent to close at $35.41 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) dropped 9.85 percent to close at $1.83.
- Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) fell 9.75 percent to close at $46.56. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Papa John's from Hold to Sell.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) fell 9.54 percent to close at $4.17.
- Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares declined 8.57 percent to close at $106.70 following Q1 results.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 8.33 percent to close at $2.75.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) fell 8.14 percent to close at $2.82.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) fell 8.1 percent to close at $41.54. Halliburton posted Q2 earnings of $0.58 per share on sales of $6.147 billion.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) dropped 7.88 percent to close at $2.22.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) fell 7.22 percent to close at $136.26 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales and issued weak FY18 forecast.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 3.31 percent to close at $303.20 after a Wall Street Journal report said it reviewed an internal memo in which the automaker asked some of its suppliers for cash back. The company hasn't responded on the reported memo, but did confirm it's seeking price reductions from some suppliers so it can achieve a profit.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.