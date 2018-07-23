Mid-Afternoon Market Update: PetMed Express Falls On Downbeat Earnings; LifePoint Health Shares Climb

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.02 percent to 25,053.35 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.23 percent to 7,837.95. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.18 percent to 2,806.82.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Monday afternoon, the financial shares climbed 1.33 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) up 11 percent, and Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) up 6 percent.

In trading on Monday, consumer staples shares fell 0.71 percent.

Top Headline

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.

Hasbro posted quarterly profit of $0.48 per share, on revenue of $904.5 million. Analysts projected earnings of $0.31 per share on revenue of $840.11 million.

Equities Trading UP

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: DDE) shares shot up 50 percent to $3.02 after the company and Twin River Worldwide Holdings disclosed a merger agreement.

Shares of LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPNT) got a boost, shooting up 35 percent to $64.875 after the company announced Monday its $5.6-billion sale to Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE: APO)’s RCCH Healthcare Partners. The buyout price, $400 million less than what Reuters had reported Friday, represents a 36-percent premium to LifePoint’s Friday closing price.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) shares were also up, gaining 60 percent to $74.35 after reporting positive Phase 2 data for bardoxolone.

Equities Trading DOWN

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) shares dropped 13 percent to $34.94 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) were down 16 percent to $8.95 after the company filed for a 1.3 million share offering.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) was down, falling around 8 percent to $41.56 following Q2 results. Halliburton posted Q2 earnings of $0.58 per share on sales of $6.147 billion.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.63 percent to $67.83 while gold traded down 0.52 percent to $1,233.90.

Silver traded down 0.83 percent Monday to $15.42, while copper fell 0.49 to $2.7425.

Eurozone

European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 0.19 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.01 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.87 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX dropped 0.10 percent, and the French CAC 40 slipped 0.37 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.30 percent.

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose to a reading of 0.43 in June, versus a reading of -0.45 in May.

U.S. existing home sales fell 0.6 percent to an annual rate of 5.38 million for June.