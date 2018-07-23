41 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) jumped 73.64 percent to close at $1.25 after the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs expanded access to the company’s exoskeletons for paralyzed veterans.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 32.96 percent to close at $29.77 after surging 31.71 percent on Thursday. Tilray priced its 9 million share offering at $17 per share.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares gained 19.41 percent to close at $2.03 on Friday.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) rose 17.25 percent to close at $10.40.
- Ditech Holding Corporation (NYSE: DHCP) climbed 16.99 percent to close at $6.575 on Friday.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) rose 13.77 percent to close at $16.28.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) surged 13.66 percent to close at $23.30 on Friday.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) rose 13.6 percent to close at $2.59.
- Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) gained 13.18 percent to close at $74.70. Longbow Research upgraded Anixter International from Neutral to Buy.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) rose 12.67 percent to close at $9.96 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) climbed 12.16 percent to close at $35.05.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) rose 11.44 percent to close at $2.63.
- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) gained 11.34 percent to close at $5.40. Castlight Health is expected to release Q2 results on July 30.
- Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVTY) rose 10.53 percent to close at $4.20.
- Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL) gained 10.01 percent to close at $83.00.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) rose 9.57 percent to close at $5.15 as the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY18 sales outlook.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares rose 9.38 percent to close at $39.98 after the company agreed to acquire Agilis Biotherapeutics for $50 million in cash and $150 million in common stock.
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) gained 8.08 percent to close at $7.09.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) rose 7.94 percent to close at $55.05.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) climbed 6.87 percent to close at $6.69.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares gained 5.92 percent to close at $10.92. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
Losers
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dipped 24.09 percent to close at $7.91 on Friday after the cannabinoid-focused company announced a public offering of common stock. The company said proceeds will be used to support the clinical development of its ZYN002 therapy and for general corporate purposes.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) shares fell 20.99 percent to close at $26.27 after the footwear company disappointed investors with its second-quarter earnings report and third-quarter guidance. The company guided its third-quarter EPS to a range of 50 cents to 55 cents on revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.225 billion versus the Street's model of 68 cents per share and $1.26 billion.
- FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTD) fell 19.47 percent to close at $3.64 after announcing review of strategic alternatives, naming Scott Levin as CEO. The company also issued preliminary second quarter EBITDA of $15.7 million-$18.4 million and sees sales coming in below estimates. The company also cut FY18 adjusted EBITDA outlook from $52 million-$62 million to $37 million- $41 million.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) declined 16.83 percent to close at $2.57.
- Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAUC) dropped 16.53 percent to close at $1.01 after the company reported pricing of its public offering of common stock.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 12.46 percent to close at $3.09 after the company priced $6 million common stock offering at $3 per share.
- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) dropped 11.93 percent to close at $31.02.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) fell 11.02 percent to close at $3.310.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) shares dropped 11.04 percent to close at $11.12.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) fell 10.43 percent to close at $22.33.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) dropped 10.34 percent to close at $1.82.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 9.93 percent to close at $6.125 on Friday.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares slipped 9.81 percent to close at $13.15.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) shares tumbled 8.85 percent to close at $24.09 on Friday.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) slipped 8.42 percent to close at $54.40.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) fell 8.06 percent to close at $10.04.
- State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) fell 7.41 percent to close at $85.87 after the company missed Q2 sales estimates. State Street also announced plans to buy Charles River Development for $2.6 billion.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) dropped 6.36 percent to close at $33.71. Bank of America downgraded Yum China from Neutral to Underperform.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares fell 5.79 percent to close at $6.18.
- First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) shares fell 5.33 percent to close at $32.05 following Q2 earnings.
