Oregon Retail Flower Sales Soar As The Price Per Gram Falls
- In 15 months, the average price per retail gram of flower plunged from $9.79 to $5.77, fueled by increased competition and greater operational efficiency.
- Meanwhile, the volume of flower sold grew dramatically, as more consumers transitioned to the legal market from illicit purchasing.
- While average consumer spending per transaction ($35.25) barely moved, the lower pricing saw the average amount of flower purchased increase by 42 percent (to 4.60 grams from 3.25 grams).
- As prices fall, consumers are inclined to buy more product rather than spend less money.
