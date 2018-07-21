For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) will issue 4 million shares between $14 and $16 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Formerly known as MonoSol Rx, the pharmaceutical company develops and commercializes therapies for indications spanning amyotrophic lateral sclerosis to anaphylaxis.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) will issue 18 million shares between $13 and $15 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The California-based company provides fuel cells, stacks, server modules, energy servers and power systems for customizable energy platforms.

Aurora Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ: JG) will issue 12 million shares between $8.50 and $10.50 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Headquartered in China, Aurora provides mobile big data services to domestic software developers.

Berry Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) will issue 18.75 million shares between $15 and $17 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The oil and natural gas company controls 116,582 net acres of petroleum assets in California, Utah, Colorado and Texas.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) will issue 12.5 million shares between $10 and $12 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The Chinese auto e-marketplace connects consumers with financial institutions and dealerships.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) will issue more than 16.2 million shares between $35 and $39 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Founded in 2004, Focus supports more than 50 partner wealth management firms by facilitating mergers and strategic hires.

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LQDA) will issue more than 4.5 million shares between $10 and $12 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The North Carolina biotech company is developing candidates for pulmonary arterial hypertension and local post-operative pain using its proprietary PRINT technology.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) will issue 85.6 million shares between $16 and $19 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Pinduoduo's mobile e-commerce platform facilitates third-party transactions in China.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) will issue 9.2 million shares between $17 and $19 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Based in Maryland, Tenable provides a vulnerability assessment solution and Cyber Exposure platform to visualize and measure risk.

Endava Ltd (NYSE: DAVA) will issue 5.6 million shares between $17 and $19 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. Since 2000, the global IT firm provides automation, cloud, insight and architecture services.

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ: OPRA) will issue 9.6 million shares between $10 and $12 Friday on the Nasdaq. The Norwegian tech company has developed web browsers for mobile phones and PCs since 1995.

