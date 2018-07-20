31 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares jumped 55 percent to $2.6341.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) climbed 14.8 percent to $0.8262 after the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs expanded access to the company’s exoskeletons for paralyzed veterans.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares climbed 14.1 percent to $25.545 after surging 31.71 percent on Thursday. Tilray priced its 9 million share offering at $17 per share.
- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) rose 12 percent to $5.433. Castlight Health is expected to release Q2 results on July 30.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) gained 9.7 percent to $1.64 after the company received Fast Track designation for galinpepimut-S for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma.
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) rose 9.3 percent to $7.17.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) gained 9.2 percent to $5.13 as the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY18 sales outlook.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) rose 9 percent to $6.82.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares surged 8.8 percent to $11.22. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) rose 8.7 percent to $10.9785.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) gained 8.1 percent to $55.12.
- Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) rose 7.2 percent to $70.75. Longbow Research upgraded Anixter International from Neutral to Buy.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares climbed 6.5 percent to $38.9800 after the company agreed to acquire Agilis Biotherapeutics for $50 million in cash and $150 million in common stock.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) gained 5.3 percent to $6.54. Citigroup initiated coverage on Yatra Online with a Buy rating.
Losers
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares declined 28 percent to $7.50 after the cannabinoid-focused company announced a public offering of common stock. The company said proceeds will be used to support the clinical development of its ZYN002 therapy and for general corporate purposes.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) shares dropped 23.6 percent to $25.395 after the footwear company disappointed investors with its second-quarter earnings report and third-quarter guidance. The company guided its third-quarter EPS to a range of 50 cents to 55 cents on revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.225 billion versus the Street's model of 68 cents per share and $1.26 billion.
- Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAUC) fell 16.5 percent to $1.01 after the company reported pricing of its public offering of common stock.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 15 percent to $3.000 after the company priced $6 million common stock offering at $3 per share.
- FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTD) fell 14.7 percent to $3.86 after announcing review of strategic alternatives, naming Scott Levin as CEO. The company also issued preliminary second quarter EBITDA of $15.7 million-$18.4 million and sees sales coming in below estimates. The company also cut FY18 adjusted EBITDA outlook from $52 million-$62 million to $37 million- $41 million.
- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) fell 9.7 percent to $31.80.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) dropped 9.4 percent to $22.60.
- First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) shares dipped 8.9 percent to $30.85 following Q2 earnings.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) fell 8.4 percent to $1.86.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) fell 8.2 percent to $54.5416.
- State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) fell 7.7 percent to $85.61 after the company missed Q2 sales estimates. State Street also announced plans to buy Charles River Development for $2.6 billion.
- Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABAC) dropped 7.1 percent to $2.23.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) fell 6.7 percent to $12.92.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) fell 6.7 percent to $10.215.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) declined 6.6 percent to $22.075.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares fell 5.5 percent to $6.20.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) dropped 5 percent to $34.24. Bank of America downgraded Yum China from Neutral to Underperform.
