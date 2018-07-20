A Peek Into The Markets: Dow Futures Fall Ahead Of Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is set to speak in Glasgow, KY at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 92 points to 24,967, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 5.75 points to 2,799.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 11.75 points to 7,379.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.03 percent to trade at $72.60 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.24 percent to trade at $69.63 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.47 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.30 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.53 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.27 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.64 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.29 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.76 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.05 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.40 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Cowen & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Philip Morris shares fell 0.37 percent to $80.60 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News