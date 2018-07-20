Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: Dow Futures Fall Ahead Of Earnings

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2018 7:32am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: Dow Futures Fall Ahead Of Earnings
Related SPY
Trump Weighs In On The Federal Reserve: 'I'm Not Thrilled'
Delivering Alpha 2018: Everything You Need To Know
Initial Claims For Unemployment Insurance Fall Again, And Leading Indicators Rise (Seeking Alpha)
Related DIA
This Day In Market History: The Dow's Final Pre-Crisis Milestone
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
Initial Claims For Unemployment Insurance Fall Again, And Leading Indicators Rise (Seeking Alpha)

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is set to speak in Glasgow, KY at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 92 points to 24,967, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 5.75 points to 2,799.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 11.75 points to 7,379.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.03 percent to trade at $72.60 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.24 percent to trade at $69.63 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.47 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.30 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.53 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.27 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.64 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.29 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.76 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.05 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.40 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Cowen & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Philip Morris shares fell 0.37 percent to $80.60 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but lowered its profit outlook.
  • SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY18 guidance.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + GE)

10 Stocks To Watch For July 20, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For July 20, 2018
General Electric Q2 Earnings Preview
This Day In Market History: The Dow's Final Pre-Crisis Milestone
Upcoming Earnings: GE Reports Friday Morning, Turnaround And Restructuring Rolls On
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.