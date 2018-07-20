50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) climbed 73.61 percent to close at $31.25. Allakos priced its 7.133 million share offering at $18 per share.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) surged 37.5 percent to close at $24.75 on Thursday. Establishment Labs priced its 3.71 million share offering at $18 per share.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 31.71 percent to close at $22.39. Tilray priced its 9 million share offering at $17 per share.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) gained 29.58 percent to close at $3.11 after reporting strong Q4 results. Schmitt Industries posted Q4 earnings of $0.06 per share, compared to year-ago loss of $0.14 per share. Its sales rose to $3.79 million from $3.65 million.
- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) shares rose 27.29 percent to close at $35.22 on Thursday.
- Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: DM) rose 23.44 percent to close at $16.85.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) rose 21.48 percent to close at $14.31. AC Immune said it has priced its 10 million share offering at $11.75 per share, with the offer expected to generate gross proceeds of $86.8 million.
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) surged 18.07 percent to close at $40.05 after the company reported Q3 results.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares gained 18 percent to close at $2.95.
- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) rose 17.89 percent to close at $4.02.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) climbed 16.98 percent to close at $2.48 on Thursday.
- Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) gained 16.82 percent to close at $ 5.00.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) rose 16.52 percent to close at $5.29.
- Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares rose 16.06 percent to close at $0.232 after the FDA granted company CARC waiver for BPX-01 acne treatment.
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) rose 14.21 percent to close at $ 77.66 following Q2 earnings.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) surged 13.25 percent to close at $3.42.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) shares gained 12.05 percent to close at $9.30 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ: DWCH) gained 11.5 percent to close at $12.60 following a third-quarter earnings beat.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) jumped 11.01 percent to close at $3.73.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares rose 10.61 percent to close at $7.61 after the agricultural food ingredient company and its partner Shriram Bioseed announced the achievement of a key milestone. The company's ESL technology realized significant and consistent improvements in field yield and fruit quality in tomatoes.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares gained 9.67 percent to close at $3.97.
- Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) surged 9.5 percent to close at $173.29.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares rose 9.05 percent to close at $2.65.
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP) jumped 8.93 percent to close at $3.17.
- GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) gained 8.88 percent to close at $84.15 after the company reported Q2 results and issued upbeat FY18 EPS outlook.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) rose 7.26 percent to close at $4.43. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Meet Group from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $3 to $6.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) rose 6.76 percent to close at $1.58 after the company reported the sale of ContraPest to Pestmaster Services for the product's first deployment in California.
- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) rose 4.47 percent to close at $103.20 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY18 outlook. The company also announced plans to spin off dental business into a publicly traded company in the second half of 2019.
Losers
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares tumbled 31.59 percent to close at $11.26 on Thursday as the FDA placed partial clinical hold on the company’s XMT-1522 cancer drug after patient death, which is not confirmed to be related to drug.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNST) shares fell 23.33 percent to close at $11.50. Constellation Pharmaceuticals priced its 4 million shares IPO at $15 per share.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) dropped 17.2 percent to close at $14.20. Resources Connection reported Q4 earnings of $4 million on revenue of $183.8 million.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) fell 14.15 percent to close at $20.50.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) dropped 13.34 percent to close at $41.56. Alcoa posted upbeat quarterly earnings, but lowered its FY2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance.
- Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) fell 12.8 percent to close at $1.84.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) declined 12.41 percent to close at $1.27 following Q2 results. The company posted quarterly net income of $0.6 million, versus a year-ago net loss of $3.2 million. Its total revenue fell 13 percent to $3.8 million.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) declined 12.15 percent to close at $13.09.
- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) dropped 11.59 percent to close at $37.99.
- Medigus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares dropped 10.57 percent to close at $3.30. Medigus priced its 2.837 million share offering at $3.50 per unit.
- MCBC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) fell 10.35 percent to close at $26.59.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) dropped 10.12 percent to close at $34.11. eBay reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak third quarter and FY2018 sales guidance.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 9.2 percent to close at $32.65.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares dropped 8.37 percent to close at $35.49 on Thursday.
- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) declined 8.06 percent to close at $43.12 after reporting Q4 results.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares fell 7.94 percent to close at $6.26.
- Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) fell 7.36 percent to close at $19.75. Evolus priced its 4 million share offering at $20 per share.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) fell 5.81 percent to close at $36.17 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE: CEA) fell 5.8 percent to close at $30.70.
- Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NYSE: CTG) shares fell 5.77 percent to close at $7.02. Computer Task Group posted Q2 earnings of $0.08 per share on sales of $92.667 million. The company raised its FY18 sales outlook, but lowered the top end of FY18 adjusted EPS outlook.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) fell 5.64 percent to close at $32.62. Susquehanna downgraded Shoe Carnival from Positive to Neutral.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) dropped 4.9 percent to close at $15.32. Plymouth Industrial REIT priced its 1.102 million share common stock offering at $15.60 per share.
