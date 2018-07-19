6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares are up 10 percent after agreeing to acquire Agilis Biotherapeutics for $50 million in cash and $150 million in common stock.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares are up 4 percent, passing a new 52-week high after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.76, beating estimates by 26 cents. Sales came in at $909 million, beating estimates by $32 million. The company says Da Vinci Procedures grew 18 percent year-over-year and Da Vinci Surgical System shipments were up 32.5 percent.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.64, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $894 million, beating estimates by $5 million. The company raised its quarterly dividend from 32 cents to 38 cents per share. Skyworks Solutions sees fourth quarter sales up 11-13 percent sequentially and issued strong earnings and sales guidance.
Losers
- Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) shares are down 24 percent despite reporting a second-quarter sales beat. GAAP EPS came in at 29 cents per share. Sales came in at $1.135 billion, beating estimates by $5 million. Comps were up 4.5 percent in the quarter. Skechers issued weak third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares are down 18 percent after announcing a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
- FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ: FTD) shares are down 6 percent after announcing review of strategic alternatives, naming Scott Levin as CEO. The company also issued preliminary second quarter EBITDA of $15.7 million-$18.4 million and sees sales coming in below estimates. The company also cut FY18 adjusted EBITDA outlook from $52 million-$62 million to $37 million- $41 million.
