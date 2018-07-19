Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 19, 2018 5:22pm   Comments
Share:
Related PTCT
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2018
PTC Therapeutics to acquire Agilis Biotherapeutics for $200M (Seeking Alpha)
Related ISRG
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Licenses Skin Drug, 2 Stocks To Debut
Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2018
Intuitive Surgical Q2 revenue up 7%; earnings off 11%; da Vinci shipments up 33%; shares up 4% after hours (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares are up 10 percent after agreeing to acquire Agilis Biotherapeutics for $50 million in cash and $150 million in common stock.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares are up 4 percent, passing a new 52-week high after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.76, beating estimates by 26 cents. Sales came in at $909 million, beating estimates by $32 million. The company says Da Vinci Procedures grew 18 percent year-over-year and Da Vinci Surgical System shipments were up 32.5 percent.
  • Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.64, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $894 million, beating estimates by $5 million. The company raised its quarterly dividend from 32 cents to 38 cents per share. Skyworks Solutions sees fourth quarter sales up 11-13 percent sequentially and issued strong earnings and sales guidance.

Losers

  • Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) shares are down 24 percent despite reporting a second-quarter sales beat. GAAP EPS came in at 29 cents per share. Sales came in at $1.135 billion, beating estimates by $5 million. Comps were up 4.5 percent in the quarter. Skechers issued weak third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares are down 18 percent after announcing a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
  • FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ: FTD) shares are down 6 percent after announcing review of strategic alternatives, naming Scott Levin as CEO. The company also issued preliminary second quarter EBITDA of $15.7 million-$18.4 million and sees sales coming in below estimates. The company also cut FY18 adjusted EBITDA outlook from $52 million-$62 million to $37 million- $41 million.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ISRG + FTD)

Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Licenses Skin Drug, 2 Stocks To Debut
Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2018
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, Clinical Trial Results, IPOs And More
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Amgen Resubmits Osteoporosis Drug BLA, Auris Medical Prices Offering
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie Files sNDA For Leukemia Drug, AcelRx Offering, Aurinia Starts Mid-Stage Trial
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer To Defer Price Hikes, Idera-BioCryst Merger Falls Through, ArQule To Offer Shares
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PTCT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.