40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) jumped 42.5 percent to $25.65. Establishment Labs priced its 3.71 million share offering at $18 per share.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) climbed 39.6 percent to $3.35 after reporting strong Q4 results. Schmitt Industries posted Q4 earnings of $0.06 per share, compared to year-ago loss of $0.14 per share. Its sales rose to $3.79 million from $3.65 million.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares rose 35.6 percent to $3.3899.
- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) shares gained 30.6 percent to $36.14.
- Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: DM) climbed 28.1 percent to $17.4875.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 24.1 percent to $21.1001. Tilray priced its 9 million share offering at $17 per share.
- Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares climbed 22.3 percent to $0.2444 after the FDA granted company CARC waiver for BPX-01 acne treatment.
- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ: DWCH) rose 19.2 percent to $13.47 following a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares gained 16.6 percent to $8.02 after the agricultural food ingredient company and its partner Shriram Bioseed announced the achievement of a key milestone. The company's ESL technology realized significant and consistent improvements in field yield and fruit quality in tomatoes.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) rose 16.1 percent to $16.0218.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) gained 14.1 percent to $1.689 after the company reported the sale of ContraPest to Pestmaster Services for the product's first deployment in California.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) gained 12.2 percent to $13.215. AC Immune said it has priced its 10 million share offering at $11.75 per share, with the offer expected to generate gross proceeds of $86.8 million.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) shares rose 12.1 percent to $9.305 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) jumped 11.6 percent to $37.85 after the company reported Q3 results.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) climbed 11.2 percent to $4.5908. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Meet Group from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $3 to $6.
- GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) gained 11.2 percent to $85.91 after the company reported Q2 results and issued upbeat FY18 EPS outlook.
- Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) gained 10.4 percent to $4.7252.
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) gained 9.9 percent to $74.715 following Q2 earnings.
- Pedevco Corp (NYSE: PED) gained 9.5 percent to $2.891 after rising 6.45 percent on Wednesday.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) climbed 9.1 percent to $4.95.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares jumped 8.6 percent to $2.64.
- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) rose 5.6 percent to $104.30 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY18 outlook. The company also announced plans to spin off dental business into a publicly traded company in the second half of 2019.
- ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) shares rose 3.4 percent to $22.74 after reporting Q2 earnings.
Losers
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares dipped 38.1 percent to $10.195 as the FDA placed partial clinical hold on the company’s XMT-1522 cancer drug after patient death, which is not confirmed to be related to drug.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) fell 12.1 percent to $15.075. Resources Connection reported Q4 earnings of $4 million on revenue of $183.8 million.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) dropped 10.9 percent to $3.760.
- Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NYSE: CTG) shares tumbled 10.1 percent to $6.70. Computer Task Group posted Q2 earnings of $0.08 per share on sales of $92.667 million. The company raised its FY18 sales outlook, but lowered the top end of FY18 adjusted EPS outlook.
- Medigus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares fell 10 percent to $3.32. Medigus priced its 2.837 million share offering at $3.50 per unit.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) fell 9.7 percent to $1.31 following Q2 results. The company posted quarterly net income of $0.6 million, versus a year-ago net loss of $3.2 million. Its total revenue fell 13 percent to $3.8 million.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 9.1 percent to $34.49. eBay reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak third quarter and FY2018 sales guidance.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares dipped 9.1 percent to $6.18.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) dropped 8.3 percent to $44.00. Alcoa posted upbeat quarterly earnings, but lowered its FY2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) slipped 7.9 percent to $35.39 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) dropped 7.7 percent to $13.76.
- WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) dropped 7.1 percent to $49.085 following Q1 results.
- Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) fell 6.5 percent to $19.93. Evolus priced its 4 million share offering at $20 per share.
- China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE: CEA) fell 5.2 percent to $30.90.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) dropped 5 percent to $15.33. Plymouth Industrial REIT priced its 1.102 million share common stock offering at $15.60 per share.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) fell 4.5 percent to $33.03. Susquehanna downgraded Shoe Carnival from Positive to Neutral.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) fell 4.4 percent to $4.99 after reporting a 2,822,652 share common stock secondary offering.
