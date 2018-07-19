Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2018 9:06am   Comments
Share:

Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) stock gained more than 20 percent after the agricultural food ingredient company and its partner Shriram Bioseed announced the achievement of a key milestone. The company's ESL technology realized significant and consistent improvements in field yield and fruit quality in tomatoes. Investors and traders should keep in mind Arcadia is a low float stock and may see extreme levels of volatility throughout Thursday's trading session.

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) gained more than 35 percent in reaction to a strong fourth-quarter earnings report. The nano-cap low float high precision test and measurement products company said revenue rose from $3.65 million a year ago to $3.79 million and EPS reversed from a loss of 14 cents last year to positive 6 cents per share.

eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) lost more than 8 percent after reporting its second-quarter results. The e-commerce company said it earned 53 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $2.64 billion versus expectations of 51 cents per share and $2.66 billion. The company also issued downbeat guidance, including full-year revenue estimate of $10.75 billion to $10.85 billion which is short of current expectations of $10.95 billion.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) was trading lower ahead of the technology giant's earnings report after Thursday's close. The company is expected to earn $1.08 per share on revenue of $29.22 billion. Microsoft has beaten both EPS and sales estimates over the past four quarters.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canada-based cannabis cultivator, processor and distributor, announced Wednesday afternoon details of its initial public offering. The company will be looking to raise $110.9 million and offer nine million shares of its stock at a price of $17 per share.

Related Links:

26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Delivering Alpha 2018: Everything You Need To Know

Posted-In: News Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBAY + MSFT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2018
Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview
26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
10 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RKDA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.