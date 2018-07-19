Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) stock gained more than 20 percent after the agricultural food ingredient company and its partner Shriram Bioseed announced the achievement of a key milestone. The company's ESL technology realized significant and consistent improvements in field yield and fruit quality in tomatoes. Investors and traders should keep in mind Arcadia is a low float stock and may see extreme levels of volatility throughout Thursday's trading session.

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) gained more than 35 percent in reaction to a strong fourth-quarter earnings report. The nano-cap low float high precision test and measurement products company said revenue rose from $3.65 million a year ago to $3.79 million and EPS reversed from a loss of 14 cents last year to positive 6 cents per share.

eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) lost more than 8 percent after reporting its second-quarter results. The e-commerce company said it earned 53 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $2.64 billion versus expectations of 51 cents per share and $2.66 billion. The company also issued downbeat guidance, including full-year revenue estimate of $10.75 billion to $10.85 billion which is short of current expectations of $10.95 billion.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) was trading lower ahead of the technology giant's earnings report after Thursday's close. The company is expected to earn $1.08 per share on revenue of $29.22 billion. Microsoft has beaten both EPS and sales estimates over the past four quarters.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canada-based cannabis cultivator, processor and distributor, announced Wednesday afternoon details of its initial public offering. The company will be looking to raise $110.9 million and offer nine million shares of its stock at a price of $17 per share.

