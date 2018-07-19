51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) shares gained 44.18 percent to close at $24.51. Crinetics Pharma priced its 6 million share IPO at $17 per share.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) jumped 30.90 percent to close at $0.4778 on Wednesday after announcing preliminary second-quarter results. The specialty cancer diagnostics company said on a preliminary basis second quarter revenue rose 213 percent from $260,000 a year ago to $815,000.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) climbed 29.24 percent to close at $3.05.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares climbed 21.36 percent to close at $2.50 on Wednesday after falling 27.46 percent on Tuesday.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) gained 20.13 percent to close at $17.90.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) gained 18.18 percent to close at $3.25 after the company reported signing of deal with a leading contract center solution provider to deploy the company’s Hosted Stretto Platform.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) rose 16.85 percent to close at $33.91.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) climbed 16.67 percent to close at $2.80.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) rose 14.73 percent to close at $2.57.
- Coastal Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CCB) gained 13.1 percent to close at $16.40. Coastal Financial priced its 2.85 million share IPO at $14.50 per share.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) rose 13.1 percent to close at $2.85.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) climbed 12.5 percent to close at $4.95.
- ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) gained 12.32 percent to close at $2.37.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) climbed 11.98 percent to close at $9.35.
- Ennis, Inc. (NYSE: EBF) rose 10.1 percent to close at $21.80 after Oppenheimer subsidiary Kansas City Capital upgraded the stock to Outperform.
- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) rose 11.16 percent to close at $338.99 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) climbed 9.95 percent to close at $11.60.
- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) gained 9.08 percent to close at $12.25 following Q2 results.
- United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) rose 8.79 percent to close at $79.00 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company also raised its FY18 outlook.
- Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) gained 8.52 percent to close at $3.31.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) gained 8.25 percent to close at $8.27 after reporting Q2 results.
- LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTXB) rose 7.43 percent to close at $41.92 following Q2 results.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) rose 7.23 percent to close at $0.40919 after the company released statement in support of US Government’s tariffs.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) shares gained 7.08 percent to close at $69.00 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) rose 6.64 percent to close at $217.90 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) rose 5.43 percent to close at $24.25. Rubius Therapeutics priced its 10.48 million share IPO at $23 per share.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCLH) rose 5.4 percent to close at $50.14. Norwegian Cruise Line projects to raise FY18 adjusted EPS guidance.
Losers
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares tumbled 43.36 percent to close at $2.26 after the company issued pacritinib program update following Type B meeting with the U.S. FDA.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) dropped 22.07 percent to close at $8.79.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares fell 16.33 percent to close at $3.69 on Wednesday after dropping 15.52 percent on Tuesday.
- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares slipped 13.79 percent to close at $1.50 on Wednesday after surging 47.46 percent on Tuesday.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) dropped 13.37 percent to close at $18.86. Citigroup downgraded Uniti from Neutral to Sell.
- NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) dropped 12.32 percent to close at $18.15. NCI Building and Ply Gem Parent LLC agreed to merge in an all-stock deal.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) shares fell 12.09 percent to close at $3.71. Citigroup downgraded Windstream from Neutral to Sell.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) dropped 11.59 percent to close at $6.56.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) dropped 9.95 percent to close at $7.60.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) slipped 9.73 percent to close at $3.62.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) dropped 9.72 percent to close at $1.95.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 9.28 percent to close at $43.00.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) fell 9.16 percent to close at $38.50 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) dropped 9.11 percent to close at $3.99 on Wednesday.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares dropped 9 percent to close at $3.995.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 8.9 percent to close at $5.73 on Wednesday.
- Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) shares declined 8.24 percent to close at $19.82 after reporting a 4.5 million common stock offering.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) fell 7.92 percent to close at $4.65.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) fell 7.86 percent to close at $6.80 after the company disclosed results from CLR 131 Phase 2 clinical trial with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patients.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 6.97 percent to close at $5.34.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 5.88 percent to close at $2.24 after rising 2.15 percent on Tuesday.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) fell 4.54 percent to close at $11.78 after the company reported offerings and issuance of up to 10 million common shares.
- Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) fell 4.17 percent to close at $19.55 after warning of gross margin pressure in the second quarter. The company issued weak second quarter and FY18 earnings guidance.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) fell 3.1 percent to close at $43.34. Macquarie downgraded Twitter from Outperform to Neutral.
