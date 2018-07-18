5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ: DWCH) shares are up 15 percent following a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 7 cents, beating estimates by 12 cents. Adjusted sales came in at $12.9 million, beating estimates by $1 million.
- Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a penny, missing estimates by 1 cent. Sales came in at $117 million, beating estimates by $3 million. Comps were up 5.4 percent in the quarter. The company issued strong FY2018 sales guidance.
Losers
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 53 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents but sales fell $20 million short of estimates at $2.66 billion. The company also issued weak third quarter and FY2018 sales guidance.
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a mixed earnings report. Earnings came in at $1.84, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $10 billion, missing estimates by $58 million. The company reaffirmed FY2018 EPS guidance.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) shares are down 2 percent despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.52, beating estimates by 17 cents. Sales came in at $3.6 billion, beating estimates by $3.44 billion. The company cut its FY2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance from $3.5B-$3.7B to $3B-$3.2B.
