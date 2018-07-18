Today's Top Marijuana Stock News: Cresco Labs Goes West, Namaste & BlissCo, Emblem & Natura

Cannabis companies caught fire Wednesday on a series of expansion announcements detailing acquisitions, partnerships and investments. Here are three such stories.

An Investment

Emblem Corp (OTC: EMMBF) said it will invest $3 million in Natura Naturals Inc. and signed a three-year supplier agreement for up to 3,000 kilograms of Natura’s cannabis per year. The investment deal is expected to close this week.

“Our partnership with Natura quickly accelerates our time to market, with an immediate increase in product volume, supporting both our medical and adult-use demand,” Emblem CEO and President Nick Dean said.

An Expansion

Chicago’s Cresco Labs announced expansion into one medical and two adult-access states. Through acquired ownership interest and a partnership, the new vertically-integrated businesses in California, Arizona and Nevada will launch in late 2018 to build on existing operations in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

“With over 88,000,000 residents residing in these six states, this expansion makes Cresco Labs the largest cannabis operator in the US based on potential consumer footprint,” the firm’s press release read.

A Partnership

Namaste Technologies Inc (OTC: NXTTF) inked an agreement with BlissCo Cannabis Corp wherein Namaste will provide e-commerce services, access to its technology platforms and software integrations.

The collaboration will leverage Namaste’s tech platforms and BlissCo’s production and distribution experience to develop an online marketplace.

Cannabis investors can't afford to miss the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, a premier gathering of investors and entrepreneurs painting an honest picture of the opportunities and challenges in cannabis investing. Space is limited—get your tickets before they sell out.

Related Links:

Colorado Flower Sales Exceed 1.1 Million Pounds Since Market's Launch

Women Execs React To Cannabis Trends Report Highlighting The Rise Of Females In The Marijuana Industry