42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares gained 54.3 percent to $3.18 after falling 27.46 percent on Tuesday.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) climbed 50.1 percent to $4.1275 after the company reported signing of deal with a leading contract center solution provider to deploy the company’s Hosted Stretto Platform.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) climbed 42.3 percent to $0.5194 after announcing preliminary second-quarter results. The specialty cancer diagnostics company said on a preliminary basis second quarter revenue rose 213 percent from $260,000 a year ago to $815,000.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) gained 34.1 percent to $30.84. Rubius Therapeutics priced its 10.48 million share IPO at $23 per share.
-
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) rose 25.9 percent to $2.97.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) gained 16.5 percent to $17.35.
- Coastal Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CCB) rose 13.8 percent to $16.507. Coastal Financial priced its 2.85 million share IPO at $14.50 per share.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) gained 12.8 percent to $17.5999 on announcement that the company has partnered with Epic Games to create Fortnite toys and collectibles, spanning over 10 different product lines.
- Ennis, Inc. (NYSE: EBF) rose 12.7 percent to $22.32 after Oppenheimer subsidiary Kansas City Capital upgraded the stock to Outperform.
- Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) climbed 9.9 percent to $3.350.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: UUUU) shares rose 8.7 percent to $2.51 after gaining 1.76 percent on Tuesday.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 8.6 percent to $8.295 after reporting Q2 results.
- Ennis, Inc. (NYSE: EBF) gained 8.6 percent to $21.50.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCLH) gained 8.2 percent to $51.46. Norwegian Cruise Line projects to raise FY18 adjusted EPS guidance.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) rose 8.1 percent to $0.3999 after the company released statement in support of US Government’s tariffs.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) fell 7.7 percent to $6.82 after the company disclosed results from CLR 131 Phase 2 clinical trial with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patients.
- United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) rose 6.9 percent to $77.61 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company also raised its FY18 outlook.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares fell 6.8 percent to $4.11 after dropping 15.52 percent on Tuesday.
- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) gained 6.5 percent to $324.60 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTXB) gained 6.3 percent to $41.45 following Q2 results.
- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) rose 6.2 percent to $11.92 following Q2 results.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) rose 5.6 percent to $215.77 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) shares rose 4.8 percent to $67.50 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares rose 3.7 percent to $6.02 after the company disclosed that Globe Telecom has partnered with Nuage Networks to bring cloud-native business services to the Philippines.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) rose 3.1 percent to $50.6901 after the bank reported upbeat Q2 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares dropped 32.3 percent to $2.70 after the company issued pacritinib program update following Type B meeting with the U.S. FDA.
- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares declined 19.5 percent to $1.40 after surging 47.46 percent on Tuesday.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) shares fell 12.2 percent to $3.705. Citigroup downgraded Windstream from Neutral to Sell.
- NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) dropped 11.4 percent to $18.40. NCI Building and Ply Gem Parent LLC agreed to merge in an all-stock deal.
- MEDIGUS LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: MDGS) fell 11.4 percent to $3.90.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) fell 11.2 percent to $37.65 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) fell 11.2 percent to $10.96 after the company reported offerings and issuance of up to 10 million common shares.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) fell 10.4 percent to $19.52. Citigroup downgraded Uniti from Neutral to Sell.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) dropped 8.8 percent to $43.25.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares declined 8.2 percent to $4.03.
- Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) shares fell 7.7 percent to $19.94 after reporting a 4.5 million common stock offering.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 7 percent to $5.343.
- Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) fell 6.9 percent to $19.00 after warning of gross margin pressure in the second quarter. The company issued weak second quarter and FY18 earnings guidance.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) fell 6.7 percent to $4.71.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) dropped 6.5 percent to $11.90 after reporting pricing of public offering of 4,000,000 shares of common stock.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 5.1 percent to $2.26 after rising 2.15 percent on Tuesday.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) fell 4 percent to $42.9501. Macquarie downgraded Twitter from Outperform to Neutral.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.