Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2018 8:32am   Comments
Share:

Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) stock was trading slightly higher by 0.4 percent early Wednesday morning after the global pharmaceutical giant announced top-line results from a phase 3 study. The company said the trial of its Tanezumab for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain met all three co-primary endpoints.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) gained nearly 3 percent after reporting its second-quarter results. The banking giant said it earned $1.30 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $10.6 billion versus expectations of $1.11 per share and $10.1 billion.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) was trading higher by 8 percent although the stock was seen earlier higher by more than 35 percent after reporting encouraging clinical data. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company reported positive interim data from a phase 2/3 study of its marzeptacog therapy supports the goal of significantly reducing annualized bleed rates with daily subcutaneous injections of marzeptacog alfa.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC - ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) gained more than 3 percent after reporting an encouraging update from a study. The T-cell therapy that focuses on treating cancer announced favorable review of safety data from the second dose cohort of patients who received the company's SPEAR T-cells.

Precipio Inc (NASDAQ: PRPO) spiked more than 65 percent after announcing preliminary second-quarter results. The specialty cancer diagnostics company said on a preliminary basis second quarter revenue rose 213 percent from $260,000 a year ago to $815,000.

Related Links:

28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat; Morgan Stanley Earnings In Focus

Posted-In: News Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADAP + CBIO)

28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, Clinical Trial Results, IPOs And More
26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2018
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PFE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.