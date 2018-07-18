Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) stock was trading slightly higher by 0.4 percent early Wednesday morning after the global pharmaceutical giant announced top-line results from a phase 3 study. The company said the trial of its Tanezumab for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain met all three co-primary endpoints.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) gained nearly 3 percent after reporting its second-quarter results. The banking giant said it earned $1.30 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $10.6 billion versus expectations of $1.11 per share and $10.1 billion.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) was trading higher by 8 percent although the stock was seen earlier higher by more than 35 percent after reporting encouraging clinical data. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company reported positive interim data from a phase 2/3 study of its marzeptacog therapy supports the goal of significantly reducing annualized bleed rates with daily subcutaneous injections of marzeptacog alfa.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC - ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) gained more than 3 percent after reporting an encouraging update from a study. The T-cell therapy that focuses on treating cancer announced favorable review of safety data from the second dose cohort of patients who received the company's SPEAR T-cells.

Precipio Inc (NASDAQ: PRPO) spiked more than 65 percent after announcing preliminary second-quarter results. The specialty cancer diagnostics company said on a preliminary basis second quarter revenue rose 213 percent from $260,000 a year ago to $815,000.

