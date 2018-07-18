38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares jumped 47.46 percent to close at $1.74 on Tuesday after the cloud, digital and enterprise services company said it won a project to implement a robotic process automation solution with MedData. Ameri will implement UiPath's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution to modernize MedData's IT legacy platform.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 37.64 percent to close at $6.29 on Tuesday.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) surged 23.04 percent to close at $5.50 following a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP) gained 17.79 percent to close at $2.98 on Tuesday.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) gained 16.67 percent to close at $5.74 on Tuesday.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 13.04 percent to close at $4.68 after the company disclosed positive data from a nonclinical evaluation of pharmacokinetics and skin tolerability study for ADAM™ Technology for the delivery of zolmitriptan.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) rose 13 percent to close at $2.52. Nemaura disclosed that it has placed sugarBEAT® manufacturer order for UK commercial launch.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) gained 12.69 percent to close at $6.75. Mesoblast entered into strategic cardiovascular alliance for China with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) rose 11.35 percent to close at $10.30 on Tuesday.
- Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NYSE: NSU) gained 11.21 percent to close at $3.57. Nevsun recommended that shareholders take no action in response to Lundin Mining's announcement that it may make formal offer to acquire company.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) climbed 10.96 percent to close at $13.925 on Tuesday.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) rose 10.91 percent to close at $8.44.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) gained 10.53 percent to close at $43.05 on Tuesday.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) rose 10.42 percent to close at $9.96.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) gained 10.37 percent to close at $19.90 after the company received FDA guidance on development path for VY-AADC for Parkinson's disease.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) gained 9.92 percent to close at $2.66.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) rose 9.54 percent to close at $3.10.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) climbed 9.33 percent to close at $40.90.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) gained 8.95 percent to close at $15.956. electroCore and UpScript launched a program to offer direct-to-patient telemedicine option for gammaCore in the United States. BTIG Research initiated coverage on electroCore with a Buy rating.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares gained 8.44 percent to close at $3.47 following announcement of extension from NYSE for the company to regain compliance.
Losers
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) dipped 27.46 percent to close at $2.06 on Tuesday after climbing 79.75 percent on Monday.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 24.21 percent to close at $2.16.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) fell 21.79 percent to close at $4.81 on Tuesday after surging 64.44 percent on Monday.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) dropped 20.79 percent to close at $11.28.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares fell 17.18 percent to close at $5.69. Horizon Global reported Q2 preliminary sales of $232 million to $234 million.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) slipped 15.7 percent to close at $12.73 after announcing public offering of common stock.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares dropped 15.52 percent to close at $4.41.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) dropped 11.65 percent to close at $2.20.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) fell 11.38 percent to close at $20.49.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) fell 11.14 percent to close at $22.33 after reporting a 5 million share common stock offering.
- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) fell 10.75 percent to close at $4.07.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) declined 10.73 percent to close at $6.24 on Tuesday.
- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) fell 9.49 percent to close at $70.69 on Tuesday following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CTG) dropped 8.9 percent to close at $7.37.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) fell 8.75 percent to close at $6.78.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) fell 8.55 percent to close at $10.38.
- CCA Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CAW) fell 7.99 percent to close at $2.65. CCA Industries posted a Q2 loss of $0.04 per share on sales of $4.225 million.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares fell 5.24 percent to close at $379.48. Netflix reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company’s subscriber growth also fell short of estimates. Netflix issued weak third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
