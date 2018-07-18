Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on housing starts for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Reserve will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
