Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2018 5:45am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on housing starts for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Reserve will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

