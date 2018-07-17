Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 17, 2018 4:53pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares are up 8 percent after an 8-K filing reports subsequent to June 27 CHMP meeting for CHS-1701 application. CHMP identified outstanding issues from Day 180 responses. The company submitted full response on July 3rd and now reports all issues were satisfactorily addressed.
  • Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ: MRTN) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 25 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $197 million, beating estimates by $4 million.
  • United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at $3.23 per share, beating estimates by 18 cents. Sales came in at $10.78 billion, beating estimates by $80 million. The company also raised its FY18 outlook.

Losers

  • Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) shares are down 12 percent after warning of gross margin pressure in the second quarter. The company issued weak second quarter and FY18 earnings guidance.
  • Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) shares are down 5 percent after announcing a 4.5 million common stock offering.
  • Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 35 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $504 million, missing estimates by $4 million.
  • Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares are down 2.4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company announced CEO Brian Crutcher resigned due to violations of the company's code of conduct.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com.

 

