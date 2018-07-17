Commitments to utilizing sustainable materials have been a trend in footwear, with everything from corn, cotton and recycled ocean plastic being used in the making of shoes.

What Happened

Adidas AG (ADR) (OTC: ADDYY) is taking its commitment to sustainability even further, stating that it's company’s ultimate ambition to replace all virgin plastic in all of its products.

"We aim to use 100 percent recycled polyester in every product and on every application where a solution exists by 2024," an Adidas spokesperson told Benzinga.

The pledge to have a more sustainable product lineup is already starting to take shape, with 41 percent of Adidas products in the 2019 spring and summer collection containing recycled polyester.

Why It's Important

As a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, Adidas said it's one of few companies that integrates sustainability into its business model at the product level. Adidas was named to the DJSI for the 18th consecutive year in 2017.

What's Next

Adidas sold 1 million pairs of its Parley shoes in 2017; the footwear is a collaboration with Parley for the Oceans made of recycled ocean plastic. Each pair prevents approximately 11 plastic bottles from entering the world’s oceans, according to Adidas. Five million Parley shoes are expected to be sold this year.

