40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) gained 64.44 percent to close at $6.15 on Monday after the company disclosed a Navy Cooperative Research and Development agreement with Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division for naval real-time 3D imaging head up display diver solution.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) rose 35.78 percent to close at $1.48 on Monday after the molecular diagnostics company that incorporates blockchain technologies said its new breast cancer and colorectal cancer risk assessment tests are on track for release in October. The company also said it expects to have multiple tests available over the next 12 months.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) rose 23.06 percent to close at $7.47.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) gained 11.78 percent to close at $2.49 on Monday.
- Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) shares climbed 10.47 percent to close at $19.20 in reaction to a new multiyear supply contract with Boeing Co (NYSE: BA). As part of the new agreement, Arconic will supply aluminum sheet and plate for all of Boeing's commercial airplanes.
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) gained 9.25 percent to close at $6.38.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) rose 9.2 percent to close at $27.29.
- Autolus Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) gained 9.06 percent to close at $22.75 on Monday.
- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) surged 8.88 percent to close at $2.33.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) gained 8.83 percent to close at $22.43.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) climbed 8.78 percent to close at $36.93 on Monday.
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) climbed 8.44 percent to close at $0.412499 on news that the company has executed letter of intent to purchase 32-Acre property in Barnesville, GA.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) gained 8.42 percent to close at $13.65.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) shares rose 8.01 percent to close at $12.14. Deutsche Bank issued strong profit forecast for the second quarter.
- NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) rose 7.4 percent to close at $35.55. Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on NovoCure with an Outperform rating.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) gained 7.38 percent to close at $3.49.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) climbed 5.99 percent to close at $0.481 after the real-time 3D sonar technology announced a new research and development agreement. Coda said it reached an agreement with the Navy to transition the prototype of the Divers Augmented Vision Display-Head Up Display system (DAVD-HUD) into a complete system that is ready for operational use.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 5.82 percent to close at $4.18 in reaction to an encouraging FDA update. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that creates treatments for serious neuropsychiatric conditions said it was granted a Fast Track designation from the FDA for its investigational new drug TNX-102 SL for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) gained 5.33 percent to close at $2.37 on Monday.
- V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) rose 4.67 percent to close at $88.80. JP Morgan upgraded V.F. Corporation from Neutral to Overweight.
Losers
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) declined 65.91 percent to close at $8.08 on Monday.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares dropped 28.81 percent to close at $5.0473 on Monday. Ability reported receipt of delisting determination from the NASDAQ staff regarding the company’s failure to maintain minimum of $2.5 million in shareholders’ equity.
- ShiftPixy, Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 27.92 percent to close at $3.33. On Friday, ShiftPixy reported a Q3 loss of $0.06 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.11 per share. Its revenue rose 102.6 percent to $9.4 million.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) dropped 23.68 percent to close at $1.74 following Q4 results. Black Box posted a Q4 loss of $3.37 per share on sales of $194 million.
- Tribune Media Company (NASDAQ: TRCO) shares fell 16.7 percent to close at $32.12. The FCC Chairman said he has 'serious concerns' about Tribune Media and Sinclair Broadcast Group merger.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) dropped 15.05 percent to close at $4.2050.
- Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA) dropped 14.59 percent to close at $10.71.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) fell 13.68 percent to close at $2.65.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) dropped 13.58 percent to close at $1.75.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) fell 12.42 percent to close at $7.19.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) fell 11.68 percent to close at $29.10. The FCC Chairman said he has 'serious concerns' about Tribune Media and Sinclair Broadcast Group merger.
- Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTO) dropped 11.11 percent to close at $2.40.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) fell 11.08 percent to close at $35.08.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) dropped 11.01 percent to close at $2.91.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) fell 10.41 percent to close at $29.78.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) dropped 10.31 percent to close at $12.35.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) fell 10 percent to $2.07.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) dropped 5.92 percent to close at $16.275. Stephens & Co. downgraded OraSure from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) shares fell 5.33 percent to close at $14.56.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) dropped 5.11 percent to close at $4.64.
