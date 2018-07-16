Market Overview

4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 16, 2018 5:01pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares are up 6 percent following a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 3 cents per share, beating estimates by 18 cents. Sales came in at $6.94 million, beating estimates by $800,000. The company sees FY19 sales of $51 million-$55 million.

Losers

  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares are down 23 percent after an 8-K filing shows a warrant deal with Computershare Trust for the purchase of 2 million shares of common stock related to terms of stipulation of settlement of securities class action lawsuit.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are down 14 percent following its second-quarter earnings report. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $3.907 billion, missing estimates by $33 million. The company sees third-quarter total net streaming adds of 5 million. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
  • Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares are down 13 percent after announcing a 5-million share common stock offering.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

