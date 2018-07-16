4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares are up 6 percent following a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 3 cents per share, beating estimates by 18 cents. Sales came in at $6.94 million, beating estimates by $800,000. The company sees FY19 sales of $51 million-$55 million.
Losers
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares are down 23 percent after an 8-K filing shows a warrant deal with Computershare Trust for the purchase of 2 million shares of common stock related to terms of stipulation of settlement of securities class action lawsuit.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are down 14 percent following its second-quarter earnings report. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $3.907 billion, missing estimates by $33 million. The company sees third-quarter total net streaming adds of 5 million. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares are down 13 percent after announcing a 5-million share common stock offering.
