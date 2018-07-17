For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud.

Coastal Financial Corp (CCB) will issue 2.72 million shares between $13 and $15 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The Washington-based bank operates 13 branches and one ATM site.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) will issue 5 million shares between $15 and $17 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. With a focus on endocrine-related diseases and tumors, the pharmaceutical company is developing three candidates for in-house commercialization.

AFG Holdings, Inc. (AFGL) will issue 18.2 million shares between $15 and $18 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Based in Texas, AFG designs and manufactures machinery for the gas and oil industry.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) will issue 6 million shares between $15 and $17 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The pharmaceutical company’s lead program is in four studies targeting eosinophilic gastritis, indolent systemic mastocytosis, urticaria and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST) will issue 5.34 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Headquartered in Cambridge, the clinical-stage biotech develops therapies for cancers associated with abnormal gene expression.

Dermadoctor, Inc. (DDOC) will issue 2.47 million shares at $5 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The Missouri company develops skin care treatments for acne, eczema, rosacea and other conditions.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) will issue 3.125 million shares between $15 and $17 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The medical device and aesthetics company designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes silicone-filled breast and body-shaping implants.

First Western Financial Inc (MYFW) will issue 1.85 million shares between $19 and $21 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The 16-year-old Colorado bank operates additional branches in Arizona, California and Wyoming.

Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) will issue 6.7 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The biotech’s oncolytic immunotherapy pipeline has three candidates that are in Phase 1 or 2 trials or entering them.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY) will issue 9.53 million shares between $20 and $22 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Based in Massachusetts, Rubius uses its proprietary Red Platform to genetically engineer and culture cellular medicines to treat rare diseases, cancer and autoimmune conditions.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) will issue 9 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Since 2014, Canada’s first GMP-certified medical cannabis producer has been researching, cultivating, processing and distributing the flower and extracts to nine countries on five continents.

