Canada-based Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTC: ACBFF), a large cannabis company with a presence in 14 countries, said Monday it will use fellow Canadian company Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) as its online global commerce platform.

Aurora Cannabis will work with Shopify to create an online platform to sell cannabis for medical use and future adult consumer use, the companies said in a join press release.

One of the most notable benefits of Shopify's platform to Aurora's business is the rapid and seamless availability as the company executes on both its domestic and international expansion strategy, the statement said.

"While both companies originate in Canada, this is a true global success story, combining our industry-leading technology [and] helping to power the international expansion of one of the global leaders in the exciting and rapidly growing cannabis industry," Shopify VP Loren Padelford said in the press release.

"The Shopify platform will allow Aurora to provide a tailored customer experience that embraces and adapts to the unique demands of both consumers and regulators, adapted to the specific needs of the various jurisdictions in which Aurora operates."

The partnership comes as marijuana legalization in Canada is scheduled to take effect Oct. 17.

