31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) gained 112 percent to $4.77.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) jumped 74.3 percent to $1.90 after the molecular diagnostics company that incorporates blockchain technologies said its new breast cancer and colorectal cancer risk assessment tests are on track for release in October. The company also said it expects to have multiple tests available over the next 12 months.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) jumped 68 percent to $6.2848 after the company disclosed a Navy Cooperative Research and Development agreement with Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division for naval real-time 3D imaging head up display diver solution.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 10.8 percent to $4.3775 in reaction to an encouraging FDA update. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that creates treatments for serious neuropsychiatric conditions said it was granted a Fast Track designation from the FDA for its investigational new drug TNX-102 SL for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
- Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) shares gained 10.6 percent to $19.22 in reaction to a new multiyear supply contract with Boeing Co (NYSE: BA). As part of the new agreement, Arconic will supply aluminum sheet and plate for all of Boeing's commercial airplanes.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) shares rose 8.2 percent to $12.16. Deutsche Bank issued strong profit forecast for the second quarter.
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) gained 6.7 percent to $0.40800 on news that the company has executed letter of intent to purchase 32-Acre property in Barnesville, GA.
- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ: MPVD) climbed 6.7 percent to $2.40.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) rose 6.3 percent to $13.38.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) gained 6.3 percent to $7.755.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) climbed 5.8 percent to $0.4799 after the real-time 3D sonar technology announced a new research and development agreement. Coda said it reached an agreement with the Navy to transition the prototype of the Divers Augmented Vision Display-Head Up Display system (DAVD-HUD) into a complete system that is ready for operational use.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) gained 5.7 percent to $45.70.
- NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) climbed 5.3 percent to $34.85. Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on NovoCure with an Outperform rating.
- V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) rose 4 percent to $88.06. JP Morgan upgraded V.F. Corporation from Neutral to Overweight.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares fell 24.4 percent to $5.36. Ability reported receipt of delisting determination from the NASDAQ staff regarding the company’s failure to maintain minimum of $2.5 million in shareholders’ equity.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) dropped 13 percent to $2.00 following Q4 results. Black Box posted a Q4 loss of $3.37 per share on sales of $194 million.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) dropped 11.2 percent to $12.235.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 10.2 percent to $4.55. iFresh entered into a common stock purchase agreement with TRITON FUNDS.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) fell 10 percent to $2.07.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) dropped 8.5 percent to $2.81.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) fell 8.3 percent to $30.49.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) dropped 8.2 percent to $15.88. Stephens & Co. downgraded OraSure from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) fell 7.9 percent to $21.83.
- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) dropped 7.5 percent to $36.325.
- ShiftPixy, Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 7.4 percent to $4.28. On Friday, ShiftPixy reported a Q3 loss of $0.06 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.11 per share. Its revenue rose 102.6 percent to $9.4 million.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) dropped 7.3 percent to $4.53.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) declined 6.9 percent to $3.13.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) fell 5.3 percent to $6.81 after climbing 9.77 percent on Friday.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) shares fell 4.8 percent to $7 after surging 17.79 percent on Friday.
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) shares fell 4.8 percent to $14.65 .
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) fell 4.2 percent to $2.07 after gaining 2.38 percent on Friday.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.