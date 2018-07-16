Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) stock soared more than 100 percent early Monday morning after the real-time 3D sonar technology announced a new research and development agreement. Coda said it reached an agreement with the Navy to transition the prototype of the Divers Augmented Vision Display-Head Up Display system (DAVD-HUD) into a complete system that is ready for operational use.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained more than 20 percent in reaction to an encouraging FDA update. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that creates treatments for serious neuropsychiatric conditions said it was granted a Fast Track designation from the FDA for its investigational new drug TNX-102 SL for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Genetic Technologies Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: GENE) gained more 40 percent after the molecular diagnostics company that incorporates blockchain technologies said its new breast cancer and colorectal cancer risk assessment tests are on track for release in October. The company also said it expects to have multiple tests available over the next 12 months.

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) gained more than 4 percent in reaction to a second-quarter earnings beat. The trucking and transportation company said it earned $1.37 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion versus expectations of $1.27 per share and $2.05 billion.

Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) gained more than 12 percent in reaction to a new multiyear supply contract with Boeing Co (NYSE: BA). As part of the new agreement, Arconic will supply aluminum sheet and plate for all of Boeing's commercial airplanes.

Related Links:

The Market In 5 Minutes: Trump-Putin, Prime Day, Netflix And More

21 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session