30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2018 12:38pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) climbed 66 percent to $10.87 following announcement of marketing & distribution agreement for its biopsy tests with Alliance Global FZ for the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa regions.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares gained 49.8 percent to $4.105 after the company issued upbeat guidance for the third quarter.
  • Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) gained 45.3 percent to $0.5451 after the company disclosed execution of asset purchase agreement that will extinguish all of the company’s existing bank debt.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) gained 20.4 percent to $1.4683 after the FDA lifted clinical hold on the company’s Investigational New Drug Axalimogene Filolisbic.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares rose 12.7 percent to $14.3875 after climbing 21.04 percent on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and price target of $35.
  • Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) gained 9.5 percent to $16.65. Funko reported a collaboration and licensing deal with The Pokemon Company to bring Pop! Pokemon figures to retail.
  • Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) rose 9.3 percent to $23.55.
  • Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) shares surged 9.1 percent to $67.050. Goldman Sachs upgraded Monro from Neutral to Buy.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 8.6 percent to $32.9082. BMO Capital initiated coverage on InflaRx with an Outperform rating and a $45 price target.
  • ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) climbed 8 percent to $4.89.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) gained 7.8 percent to $3.9793.
  • Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) rose 7.7 percent to $73.60.
  • Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) gained 6.6 percent to $18.60 after reporting Q1 fiscal results.
  • Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 6.5 percent to $8.58. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Verastem with a Buy rating.
  • Precision Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AIPT) climbed 5.9 percent to $1.3235 on announcement that the company was granted patent by European Patent Office for medical fluid disposal product STREAMWAY System.
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 5.8 percent to $15.82. ObsEva will begin trading today on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
  • Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) rose 5.5 percent to $3.2274. Rubicon Project is expected to release Q2 results on August 1, 2018.
  • World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) rose 4.5 percent to $77.85.

 

Losers

  • Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) dipped 46.4 percent to $0.3001. Auris Medical said it has priced an underwritten public offering of 17.95 million common shares, series A warrants to buy 6.28 million common shares and Series V warrants to purchase 4.49 million shares.
  • Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) fell 32.8 percent to $0.82 after the company reported pricing of $12 million underwritten public offering.
  • Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) dropped 15.3 percent to $57.62 following an 8-K from the company announcing the decision to terminate James Alecxih's employment as VP of Worldwide Sales.
  • IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 11.4 percent to $2.2673 after surging 173.65 percent on Thursday.
  • China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CNTF) fell 10.3 percent to $2.6910 after rising 63.93 percent on Thursday.
  • Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) fell 9.6 percent to $100.19 after the company disclosed a $125 million cost-savings program. The company issued weak Q2 earnings forecast and lowered its FY18 outlook.
  • Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGI) dropped 9.1 percent to $16.96.
  • Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) fell 8.1 percent to $4.43 after the company disclosed that it was reviewing strategic alternatives for the company.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) tumbled 7.5 percent to $2.85.
  • LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) fell 7.3 percent to $228.45 after the company agreed to acquire Student Loan Hero, Inc.
  • Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) declined 6.8 percent to $4.7446.
  • Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) fell 4 percent to $19.21. Infosys reported a profit of 36.1 billion Rupees and consolidated revenue from operations of 191.28 billion Rupees for the June quarter.

